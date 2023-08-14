Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is around the corner and a lot of sources have suggested that various mechanics of the upcoming game will be tweaked, including Slide Canceling and Tactical Sprint. The official reveal event in Warzone 2 will take place on August 17, and the title is confirmed to be released on November 10, 2023.

Slide Canceling is a mechanic in Call of Duty games that allows players to maintain forward momentum even while sliding, making it harder for enemies to shoot them. It also allows them to quickly ADS, rather than after Tactically Sprinting. This mechanic was part of Modern Warfare 2019 and was removed from Modern Warfare 2, but is heavily teased to return with Modern Warfare 3.

Will Slide Canceling in Modern Warfare 3 reset Tac Sprint?

Tactical Sprinting has been part of Call of Duty games since Modern Warfare 2019, and is most likely to be included in Modern Warfare 3 as well, with Slide Canceling teased to be added. Tac Sprint is a mechanic that allows players to move faster than regular sprints, but only lasts a few seconds. However, the time it lasts can be increased by equipping certain perks.

The mechanic also has a hidden cooldown that restricts players from using it over and over again. Slide Canceling is usually used while Tac Sprinting to maintain the higher speed, but also to reset the hidden cooldown so that the player can continue to Tac Sprint without any breaks. However, this is a topic of debate as many do not want Tac Sprint to reset after Slide Canceling.

Expand Tweet

In Modern Warfare 2019, the mechanics were slightly tweaked occasionally so there was no way of resetting Tac Sprint consistently. However, the majority of the time, the player would have to Slide Cancel twice in order to reset the Tac Sprint cooldown and perform the maneuver again. Again, this was slightly tweaked in Cold War and Vanguard, but never removed.

Modern Warfare 2 completely removed the mechanic of Slide Canceling. So once a player slides while Tac Sprinting, they will not keep the forward momentum, but lose net speed. This is also the case for Warzone 2 as both the titles follow the same mechanics. Modern Warfare 3 is set to re-introduced Slide Canceling, and so is Warzone 2 as the new mechanics will be integrated into the battle royale game.

A Reddit post debating the returning mechanic (Image via u/ill-favored/ Reddit)

It is likely that Sledgehammer Games will not integrate the same mechanic as Modern Warfare 2019, but slightly tweak it in a personalized manner to keep it unique. There is currently no way to know how it will behave, and fans will have to wait until Modern Warfare 3's release.

However, it can be speculated that in order to not make the mechanic too overpowered, Slide Canceling will not reset Tac Sprint. As such, players will have to either stop, slow down, or get into a firefight to reset the cooldown.