Top 7 female Warzone streamers to follow in 2024

In 2024, some female Warzone streamers have a huge impact on the gaming community, showcasing their talent and skills in what has typically been considered a male-dominated game. These streamers have huge followings on streaming platforms like Twitch and some have also played for professional teams like FaZe.

For those looking to improve in CoD, these streamers are worth watching, as they are adept at dealing with crucial situations following strategic gameplays.

In this article, we discuss the top seven female Warzone streamers to follow in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Who are the seven female Warzone Streamers to follow in 2024?

Several female Warzone streamers have performed remarkably in terms of gameplay and gaining followers. In recent years, female streams have proven that gaming is for everyone, regardless of gender or age.

Some of these streamers have played for professional teams, participating in and winning several major tournaments like the World Series of Warzone.

Below is the list of the top seven female Warzone streamers whom you can follow to improve your gameplay:

7) Nadia

Nadia (Image via X@TheNadiaAmine)

Nadia is a 23-year-old female Warzone streamer from America who currently has 1.2 million followers on Twitch. She started her journey on YouTube in 2010 before transitioning to Twitch in 2021.

Her gaming journey was initially filled with struggles as she had to face harassment and allegations of cheating in Warzone matches. Besides being a streamer, she has done many charity Twitch streams to help a food bank in Florida.

6) Kalei

Kalei (Image via X@KaleiRenay)

Kalei is among the most popular female Warzone streamers and is known for her aggressive gameplay and sniping skills. She currently has 5.842 million followers on Twitch. She was a part of the FaZe clan and competed in several major tournaments where she gained name and fame. Her quick scope shots are very popular among fans.

5) Lovelylo

Lovelylo (Image via X@imlovelylo)

One of the most humble and interactive female warzone streamers, Lovelylo currently has 2.3 million followers on Twitch, over a million on TikTok, and two million plus subscribers on YouTube.

She is one of the top female Call of Duty streamers and has good sniping skills, where she showcases her ability to dominate the virtual battlefield.

4) Natarsha

Natarsha (Image via X@NatarshaAU)

Natarsha is an Australian gamer and content creator. She currently has 4.4 million followers on Twitch. She started her streaming journey with Counter-Strike: Source and CS: GO before transitioning to Warzone. She also plays Apex Legends and Minecraft.

3) Lindsfry

Lindsfry (Image via X@Linds_fry)

Lindsfry began her streaming journey with TikTok where she shared content before transitioning to Twitch, gaining over 2.8 million followers there. She is considered one of the top female streamers to watch on the streaming platform. Besides CoD, she also plays Fortnite and Apex Legend and is equally good in both games.

2) iSmixie

iSmixie (Image via X@iSmixie)

iSmixie is a content creator and CoD streamer from Canada. She started her gaming career playing CoD in 2017 and has since participated in several Warzone tournaments, earning over $25,000. She currently has 58.2K followers on Twitch and is one of the best-rising female streamers in 2024.

1) IMAngelika

Angelika (Image via X@LMAngelikaa)

Angelika is a CoD streamer from Poland who currently has 1.40 million followers on Twitch. She is also a professional player and has earned more than $36,000 from 17 tournaments. She placed third in the World Series of Warzone and attracted many fans with her gameplay.

This covers our list of the top female Warzone streamers to follow in 2024.

