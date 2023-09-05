Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Noisemaker mission explained

Shadow Company's Noisemaker is a Tier 4 mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. The mission has been distinctly classified with two goals. In the initial half, players must locate and get a hold of the Volatile Decoy Grenade and equip it. Upon locating the item, players will now head into the second phase of the mission, requiring them to dead-drop the item at a specific location in the Zarya Observatory.

This guide will help players clear these two distinct objectives with utmost ease. Below, players will find a step-by-step guide for the same, allowing them to complete this mission and earn its lucrative rewards.

Where to find the Volatile Decoy Grenade in the Noisemaker mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Volatile Decoy Grenade in Sarrif Lighthouse for Noisemaker mission in WZ2 DMZ (Image via youtube.com/ErrlShatter)

The initial part of this Tier 4 Faction mission requires players to locate the Volatile Decoy Grenade in Warzone 2 DMZ. For this mission, players will be dropped onto Al Mazrah. The Volatile Decoy Grenade can be found in The Sarrif lighthouse, which is located at the very southern edge of Al Mazrah.

Upon reaching the lighthouse building in Sarrif Bay, players will need to make their way to the top of the spiral staircase. This task can be done either directly entering the building and walking up the staircase or taking a shortcut by climbing a ladder onto the roof and moving through a doorway leading into the staircase.

At the top of the staircase, players will find the designated Volatile Decoy Grenade. Securing this grenade completes the first half of the Noisemaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to dead drop Volatile Decoy Grenade in the Noisemaker mission of Warzone 2 DMZ?

Volatile Decoy Grenade dead drop in Zaya Observatory for Noisemaker mission in WZ2 DMZ (Image via youtube.com/ErrlShatter)

The Volatile Decoy Grenade needs to be specifically dead-dropped at a site in Zaya Observatory. The Observatory's dead drop is located between a trio of buildings in the northeast corner of the POI, in coordinate F5 on the tac-map.

With the Volatile Decoy Grenade in your inventory, the chances for stealthily making a dead drop are close to none. We advise players to hop on a vehicle from Sarrif Lighthouse and head to the Zaya Observatory.

Upon clearing the necessary enemy AI, players must make their way to a gray trash dumpster located in the middle of the trio of buildings. Here, the dead drop can be made with ease and, upon doing so, will result in the completion of the Noisemaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Completion of this mission will yield players the following rewards:

15,000 XP

Checking The Target calling card

600 Shadow Company faction reputation points.

Although it might seem tedious to make these runs, the mission offers lucrative rewards worth making the trips over to and from Sarrif Lighthouse. It's a simple mission with a simple goal, helping players accrue great rewards without a lot of complications.

For WZ2 or other Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's CoD section.