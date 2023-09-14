Warzone 2 glitch indicates night mode on Al Mazrah in Season 6

Call of Duty Warzone 2 might receive a night mode in the playlist with the upcoming Season 6 update as players found a seemingly random glitch. Redditor u/McCloudUK stumbled upon a building in the battle royale and noticed the lights turned on inside. This became confusing as the building was not illuminated before, so the change could be hinting at new content.

u/McCloudUK posted a screenshot and cited their doubts about night mode coming to the title. The image clearly displays the out-of-place nature of the lit-up building, as it appears to be the only one so far. A night mode on Al Mazrah could be arriving with the next seasonal patch and introduce a whole new gameplay experience.

Let us take a closer look at the community’s opinion on the possibility of night mode arriving in Warzone 2.

Will there be a Night Mode on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2 Season 6?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has a history of bugs and glitches, but the most recent one is special as it seems to be hinting at upcoming gameplay content. The lights being turned on in a random building could mean that the arrival of a night mode for Al Mazrah is imminent. This should be easy to implement as Modern Warfare 2 already features Black Gold and Pelayo’s Lighthouse map in nightscape.

The original post showcases a clear screenshot of a small building with illuminated windows in Warzone 2. This is a spectacular find as it is a unique occurrence and most probably not by design. Such a glitch has thrown the entire player base into a frenzy as the post received a lot of attention.

Most commenters supported the idea of a night mode in Al Mazrah. However, some players stated their concerns regarding the mechanics that would have to change with it. The most common item that would be needed is a pair of Night Vision Goggles (NVG) to see clearly at night. The item is already present in the game, and the developers would only need to send it over to the battle royale.

Another issue that could occur is the inability to Aim Down Sight (ADS) any weapons with the NVG equipped. This would be a major challenge in a huge map like Al Mazrah as gunfights generally start at medium or long range. However, the developers could implement a different way to interact with NVGs in the battle royale to help players preserve ADS mechanics.

Another comment added that they were able to secure NVG on regular playlists due to a glitch. The problem was that it was bound to the same button that opened their inventory and caused problems.

Since the Halloween event is drawing closer, the developers may test out a night mode first and then incorporate it into the playlist permanently. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.