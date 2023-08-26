Warzone 2 guru's "insane" loadout for Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall immediately established its status as the best weapon in Warzone 2 upon release, and its popularity has only skyrocketed since. The tremendous firepower of the battle rifle has provided it a secure place in the meta, and it is yet to fall out of favor. Its great TTK (Time-to-kill) and quick fire rate make it an excellent choice in a variety of scenarios, and it has become a staple with the launch of Ranked Play.

Since then, the Squall has received multiple nerfs, the most recent of which arrived during Season 5. With the most recent nerf, the maximum damage and damage multipliers were reduced across the board. Even so, it remains a fantastic weapon and one of the greatest all-around options in the game. This article covers the Cronen Squall loadout recommended by YouTuber tcTekk, who states that this build is "insane" on the battlefield.

Best class setup for Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

The Cronen Squall, based on the real-life General Dynamics OTS RM227 armament, proved to be a reliable BR in the current Warzone 2 meta. Despite the fact that considerable recoil adjustments are required to properly utilize it, the amazing precision of this weapon makes it easy to dispatch foes.

Double Time allows you to move more freely, extending the duration of your tactical sprint. Overkill is recommended when pairing the battle rifle with a meta short-range weapon like the ISO 45 or Lachmann Sub.

Since you begin with an additional Lethal and equipment regenerates over 30 seconds, Resupply will be useful throughout the course of a prolonged match. Finally, as vision pulses inform you when an enemy detects you, High Alert could save your life in a couple of instances on the battlefield.

To finish off downed enemies or to take down many enemies all at once without burning through ammo, we recommend using throwing knives. Lastly, smoke grenades are excellent for leaving a gunfight or moving around in the final few rings of a match.

Best loadout setup for Cronen Squall in Warzone 2

Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/tcTekk)

According to YouTuber tcTekk, this is the recommended “insane” loadout to get maximum performance on the Cronen Squall in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel attachment helps with the aiming idle stability, improves hip firing accuracy, and stabilizes the overall recoil of the rifle. The underbarrel attachment improves the gun's accuracy on the battlefield in Warzone 2. The SA Leveler 55 muzzle helps with the horizontal recoil and vertical recoil control of the gun, making it more stable and easier to use on the battlefield.

The HR6.8 Barrel is a hefty long barrel with specialized features designed to perform effectively in long-range engagements. It enhances hip fire accuracy, recoil control, damage range, and bullet velocity, allowing for controlled and precise shots even at massive distances.

The Aim OP-V4 is an excellent sight with less visual recoil than the majority of higher-zoom optics. 30 bullets are adequate for Solos and Duos, but for Trios and Quads, we recommend upgrading to a 50 Round Drum. Extra rounds are especially vital in Resurgence matches, where players will return again after dying.