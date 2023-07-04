Warzone 2 players frustrated as Call of Duty keeps removing fan-favorite modes

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received its Season 4 update on June 14, 2023, alongside a long list of new playable content. Activision introduced a medium-sized map, Vondel, for the Battle Royale and other game modes. The publisher also brought three new weapons into the fold for the player base to try out. However, the playlist for the entire title was shuffled, with a few evergreen modes removed.

Warzone 2 players cited their dissatisfaction with the latest playlist on various social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. The fourth seasonal update brought some interesting elements into the game, but the removal of modes like Plunder was not received well.

This caused a long discussion to open up, and various players chimed in to present their opinion. Let us look at some comments about Warzone 2’s recent playlist changes.

How Warzone 2’s playlist changes have infuriated the player base

Activision constantly brings in new content for the community to experience. The developers introduce new game modes, maps, and weapons to keep the title fresh.

However, the community has developed a preference over the last few seasons. The player base supports the presence of casual game modes like Plunder which award a huge amount of XP to level up guns.

Unfortunately, these fan-favorite modes ended up being removed, causing an uproar. Players were instead presented with different ones, like Mini Battle Royales with various squad member limitations. Removing classic, evergreen modes forces the player base to queue into existing ones they may not like. This can negatively affect the player count for Warzone 2.

A player was concerned about the playlist bringing Resurgence modes on the Ashika Island map instead of the new Vondel map. This move would greatly limit how the community experiences and learns the Season 4 map.

Another player said the battle royale may have too many game modes. The long list caters to various small percentages instead of the overall community. This causes the playlist to be refreshed every time and leaves a segment unhappy.

Another comment discusses the servers' inability to keep up with hosting all the modes, as Activision has yet to pull the plug on Warzone. The playlist may expand once the prequel shuts down and its servers are repurposed for Warzone 2.

Many players are also annoyed with the removal of Solos mode, as it appears very little and does not make it to the playlist often. This mode allows players to experience a fast-paced battle royale where everyone can get only a single Gulag redeployment without buybacks.

The thread continues with the argument about the lack of player count and its comparison to other battle royale titles. The community expressed great concern about the current state of Warzone 2 and the developers’ management of the playlist rotations.

