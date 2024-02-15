Warzone devs respond after Precision Airstrike change backlash in the community

In the Season 2 update of Call of Duty: Warzone, a significant quality-of-life change was made to the Precision Airstrike Killstreak, sparking backlash from the community. This new change includes a warning system that notifies players in advance of an incoming airstrike, displaying a new Tac-Map notification called 'Danger Zone.' It indicates the impact area within a certain radius.

While many players have criticized this feature by claiming that this Killstreak is now completely useless, Raven Software, the developers, have offered a detailed explanation via Reddit. This article will try to cover the information provided regarding the change made to Precision Airstrike in Warzone Season 2.

Raven Software responds to community backlash over Precision Airstrike change made in Warzone Season 2

Raven Software has acknowledged the concerns raised by players about the new Precision Airstrike change implemented in Season 2. It concerns players' ability to receive notifications and evade airstrikes, reducing the chances for surprise kills.

In response, it appreciated the community's feedback and clarified that players will receive a notification about an incoming airstrike within a range of less than 100 meters from the target area. It assured that this distance threshold will be continuously monitored based on player sentiment and internal data.

Raven also affirmed that the direction where this Killstreak is heading is the right one by stating:

"For too long players have been hit by a Precision Airstrike without any knowledge and we heard this feedback loud and clear that it needed addressing. This feedback was also validated when we looked at our internal data which highlighted how many players were being killed significantly above and beyond other killstreaks."

Furthermore, it asserted that Season 2 may not offer the same ease as previous years for executing an airstrike and wiping out a full squad. Instead, this Killstreak should be used to clear an area, and as a denial mechanic when pushing a team or finishing a downed player.

Raven concluded by emphasizing that Warzone is a weapon-based engagement game. As such, relying on Killstreaks and wiping out unsuspecting teams doesn't align with the core principles of the game.

"Precision Airstrikes should first and foremost be a 'flush' and area of denial mechanic when pushing a team or finishing a downed player, as we want to respect that above all - Call of Duty: Warzone is best as a game of weapon-based engagements."

With this explanation, the developers have confirmed their decision to maintain this change, encouraging players to adapt and use Precision Airstrike for assistance during gunfights.

