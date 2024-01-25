Warzone players are annoyed with "MW3 weapons" taking over in battle royale

Call of Duty: Warzone has a massive arsenal featuring over 70 weapons, including MW3-exclusive guns and carry-forward weapons from Modern Warfare 2. However, players have expressed frustration with the perceived underpowered nature of the MW2 weapons in comparison to those from Modern Warfare 3. This issue has led gamers to call for removing MW2 weapons from the title.

In a Reddit post, a user expressed the community's concerns, offering solid arguments as to why MW2 weaponry should be removed from Warzone. This article will analyze these concerns and determine whether it is necessary to remove the MW2 weaponry.

MW3 Players request the removal of MW2 weapons from Warzone

MW2 weapons in Warzone are less powerful and effective in this new battle royale version. Warzone offers both MW3 and MW2 weapons as ground loot and players who initially find MW2 weapons as ground loot may be at a disadvantage when facing opponents with Modern Warfare 3 weapons, as the former struggles to compete effectively.

One Reddit user named CaptKraken33 has voiced concerns and posted a request for the developers to remove MW2 weapons. The user states that equipping MW2 weapons puts players at a disadvantage due to differences in damage values when compared side by side with MW3 weapons, except for two to three options.

To support this claim, the user provides an example: if you pick up an ISO-45 but your opponent has a Rival or Swarm, you are likely to lose the gunfight. The user also claims that the devs have disabled MW2 guns in Ranked Play, implying that they are aware of the power differences between MW2 and MW3 weapons.

Comment byu/CaptKraken33 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

The user acknowledges that gun balancing could potentially solve the issue, but removing them temporarily would be much easier until they are balanced. The user provides an interesting analogy, comparing the existing scenario to having "Bugattis mixed in with Camrys", emphasizing that the current structure doesn't work.

Comment byu/CaptKraken33 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

In the comments section, many users agree with the issue. One user suggests that the carry-forward option should only apply to cosmetics.

Comment byu/CaptKraken33 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

Another user expresses that having MW2 guns as ground loot feels like a punishment. Users collectively want the removal of MW2 weapons from the game or an update to their values.

Comment byu/CaptKraken33 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

However, one user counters the argument, claiming that MW2 weapons may be purposely less powerful, as having equal effectiveness will make the latest gun farming less attractive.

From all the community reactions, it is evident that players want MW2 weapons removed from Warzone. Given the developers' dedication to considering user feedback, they may take some steps to address this concern.

