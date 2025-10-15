Warzone Season 6: best meta loadouts to use right now

A new set of the best meta loadouts for Warzone has arrived with the launch of Season 6. The latest patch has introduced a new set of weapons and several changes to the stats of the existing arsenal. As such, knowing the latest meta of the game is very necessary if you wish to win more gunfights while engaging with opponents.Thus, this article will list the best meta loadouts for Warzone for the Season 6 patch that you can reference and use in-game.What are the best meta loadouts for Warzone in Season 6?Unlike the previous season, where the meta was quite diverse, season 6 of Warzone has some clear winners of the meta race. Among the two new firearms available this season, the Dresden 9mm, with its blisteringly fast 560ms TTK, is the best meta weapon for CQC.Similarly, in the assault rifle category, the Kilo 141 is the clear winner of long-range meta. With a superb 640ms TTK till 60 meters, this gun can chew through the opponent's armor and health bar in the blink of an eye. Plus, it offers low-recoil feedback with a good set of attachments, ensuring that even novice players can use it easily.When it comes to snipers, the HDR is the clear winner of the meta race of this category. Not only can it one-shot the enemy at any range if a headshot gets connected, its impressive 1184m/s bullet velocity will ensure that you have to take minimal lead while engaging opponents at extreme ranges.However, a sniper loadout is incomplete without a proper sniper support weapon. The GPR 91 is the best sniper support of the current season. It's 588ms TTK up to 45 meters is comparable to that of an SMG, and it will easily shred opponents in close-to-mid-range gunfights.However, none of these firearms will perform optimally if they are not kitted with a good set of attachments. One of the most acclaimed content creators of the COD community, WhosImmortal, has recently revealed his choice of attachments for these weapons in his recent YouTube video. His recommended attachments for the aforementioned guns are listed below.Also read: Best Merrick 556 loadout in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneBest close-range meta loadout for Warzone Season 6These are the best attachments for the new Dresden 9mm SMG:Best meta loadout for Dresden 9mm in Warzone Season 6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Best Dresden 9mm loadoutMuzzle: CompensatorBarrel: Long BarrelRear Grip: Quickdraw GripMagazine: Extended Magazine IIStock: Infiltrator StockBest long-range meta loadout for Warzone Season 6Here is the best loadout for Kilo 141 in Warzone Season 6:Best meta loadout for Kilo 141 in Warzone Season 6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Best Kilo 141 loadoutMuzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Reinforced BarrelMagazine: Extended Mag IIOptics: Otero Red Dot (Or your personal preference)Firing Mods: Recoil SpringsBest sniper meta loadout for Warzone Season 6These are the best attachments for HDR in Warzone Season 6:Best meta loadout for HDR in Warzone Season 6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Best HDR loadoutMuzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Gain Twist BarrelUnderbarrel: Lightweight BipodRear Grip: Quickdraw GripFire Mods: 108mm OverpressuredBest sniper support meta loadout for Warzone Season 6The best attachments for GPR 91 in Warzone Season 6 are listed below:Best meta loadout for GPR 91 in Warzone Season 6 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)Best GPR 91 loadoutMuzzle: Monolithic SuppressorBarrel: Reinforced BarrelUnderbarrel: Vertical ForegripOptics: Willis 3x (Or your personal preference)Magazine: Extended Mag IIThis covers everything we have on the best meta loadout for Warzone in Season 6. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.Also, check out the following articles:How to play Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6 ZombiesAll Haunting map variants in WarzoneHow to unlock Merrick 556 AR in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneHow to unlock Dresden 9mm SMG in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneWarzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's included