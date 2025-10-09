How to unlock Dresden 9mm SMG in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Dresden 9mm SMG is a brand-new submachine gun debuting with the launch of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 6. Featuring a full-auto mag and what is believed to be quite high damage paired with low recoil, this weapon will definitely shake up the meta in-game.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can unlock the Dresden 9mm SMG in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Read below to know more.How to get the Dresden 9mm SMG in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneArguably an iconic SMG in the Black Ops universe, the Dresden is finally making its way into BO6 and Warzone. If you want to get your hands on this weapon as early as possible, here's how you can do it:Black Ops 6To unlock the Dresden in Black Ops 6, you have to reach the Battle Pass Page 3.WarzoneAs for unlocking this new 9mm SMG in Warzone, players must work their way towards Page 11 of the Battle Pass.Once done, you can finally wield this weapon in your hands and unleash its fury on the battlefield. Check out: When does Black Ops 7 Zombies beta end? New extended date and time explainedEverything we know about the Dresden 9mm SMG in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneThe Dresden 9mm SMG is a brand-new addition to the arsenals of both BO6 and Warzone. Featuring a slow rate of fire, low recoil, and a powerful punch, this weapon is going to be perfect for close-medium range encounters in the game.With enhanced reload speeds, high mobility, and easy-to-control recoil, this weapon is going to shake up the meta upon its launch.The weapon features 33 unlockable levels, and of course, per usual, it also has its very own Mastery Badge. You will be able to customize it to your heart's content, fine-tuning its capability to suit your own playstyle in-game.Also read: Black Ops 6 content won't carry forward to Black Ops 7That's everything that you need to know about unlocking the Dresden 9mm SMG in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.For more related news and guides, check out:Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies: Everything new revealed in CODNEXT eventHow to unlock Loadouts in Black Ops 7Black Ops 7 beta crashing on PC error: All possible fixesBlack Ops 7 system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications exploredBest M8A1 loadout in Black Ops 7Black Ops 7 &quot;You do not have access to this version&quot; error: All possible fixes