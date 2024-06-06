What is the code to go inside Bunker 7 in Warzone?

Warzone offers 12 secret bunkers spread across the Urzikstan map. Previously some of these bunkers were not accessible, but the latest update has opened them all up. These bunkers have high-tier loot that can help you win a match. Each of these bunkers is located in a secret area and can be opened by getting a keycard or using a code.

This article will give you the code to enter Bunker 7 in Warzone.

Here is the code for Bunker 7 in Warzone

As mentioned earlier, there are 12 secret bunkers spread across Warzone Urzikstan. The location of all these bunkers is as follows:

Outskirts of Levin Resort

Porpov Power

Orlov Military Base

Seaport District

Old Town

Between Old Town and Low Town

North of Old Town by the river

Hadiqa Farms

The bottom left corner of the map

Zaravan Suburbs

In the middle of Low Town, Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor

South of Shahin Manor

Bunker 7 is located at the hillside near Old Town. You can easily spot the bunker as the entrance has graffiti on the walls with the message, “SHE NEVER LET ME DOWN” in white paint. This bunker can be opened with the code 72559, which is the alphabet code for SALLY on a phone dial pad. Upon unlocking the bunker, you will find a blue door. Inside, there is a PC on a desk that you need to interact with to obtain the SALLY 9MM DAEMON weapon.

You can unlock similar bunkers with keycards that you can get by completing the Scavenger or Intel Upload contract. You'll also get the Tac-Sprint Boost to make your tactical sprint faster than other players.

However, it is recommended to take the necessary precautions before entering the bunker. These locations contain high-tier loot, so the chances of getting into a fight are also higher. You will want to land at these bunkers quickly and grab all your essential loot before getting into fights.

This is everything you need to know regarding the code to go inside Bunker 7 on the Uzikstan map.

