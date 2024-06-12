What is Corner Slicing in Black Ops 6 and how does it work?

Treyarch has introduced a lot of new gameplay features in Black Ops 6 to help fans maintain a smooth flow of gameplay. One of the features that has stood out among them is Corner Slicing. While it only sounds like a visual tweak, this feature will play a significant role in keeping players engaged.

In this article, we look into the details of Corner Slicing and its workings.

Corner Slicing in Black Ops 6 explained

Corner Slicing is when you are rounding around a corner or passing through a doorway, and your weapon rotates automatically in the direction you are going. This rotation is more obvious while you're sneaking around an area and clearing rooms, but when you're sprinting full speed around a corner, the effect is much less noticeable.

The basic concept of corner slicing is the dynamic rotation of your weapon as you navigate corners or doorways. It’s all about making your movements and weapon handling feel more natural and realistic.

Your weapon angles and shifts in a way that simulates real-life movement, increasing the enjoyment of watching your player move while maintaining all the gameplay basics.

However, it should be noted that corner slicing is entirely a visual feature and does not affect the gameplay mechanics in any way. It significantly improves the realism and depth in Black Ops 6. Corner slicing reflects the systematic approach of emptying rooms and navigating through different environments.

The benefits of corner-slicing are considerable. It mirrors the real-life tactics, helping the players have a more authentic experience toggling through buildings and their outskirts in the game. The players can now have a smooth flow of movement in their gameplay and approach each corner and doorway with caution, much like trained soldiers in real life.

By dynamically rotating your weapon while moving around corners or through openings, corner slicing proves how minor visual tweaks play a large role in significantly improving the overall gameplay experience.

Corner Slicing is not the only new gameplay feature in Black Ops 6, as the game will also allow Omnimovement, allowing players to move in any direction without turning their operator in that direction.

