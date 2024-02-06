What is Death Fee in Warzone Ranked Resurgence?

The Death Fee in Warzone is one of the many changes to be introduced in the Ranked Resurgence gameplay in Season 2. The battle royale ranked play combines familiar rule sets with some interesting features and changes. Treyarch Studios and Raven Software dropped the full details of the upcoming Warzone ranked play ahead of the season update on February 7, 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about Death Fee in Warzone Ranked Resurgence.

Death Fee in Warzone Ranked Resurgence explained

To increase the stakes of the Ranked Resurgence, the Warzone developers introduced a feature called Death Fee. With this feature, players will start losing SR (Skill Rating) whenever they get eliminated in a match.

The developers explained their reason for including the feature in the game mode, saying:

"This is to ensure that you're not just racking up deaths. We want Resurgence Ranked Play to be a competitive environment where every life counts, and the Death Fee ensures that."

They also assured players that the Death Fee in Warzone would never go below their deployment fees, allowing them to join a ranked match.

How to earn SR in Warzone Ranked Resurgence

There are multiple ways to earn SR in Warzone (Image via Activision)

There are multiple ways to earn SR in Warzone Ranked Resurgence if players ever find themselves losing points due to the Death Fee in Warzone. If you're used to the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play SR system, do note that there are some differences with how it works in the battle royale title.

Players can earn SR by placing at least 10th in each Resurgence match. A base amount of 15 SR will be granted if they finish 10th, which can go as high as 150 SR if they win the game.

Kills and assists add SR following this scoring system:

Teams Remaining: 9+ (SR Per Kill/Assist = 5 – SR Per Non-Assisted Kill = 2)

Teams Remaining: 8 (SR Per Kill/Assist = 7 – SR Per Non-Assisted Kill = 3)

Teams Remaining: 3 (SR Per Kill/Assist = 15 – SR Per Non-Assisted Kill = 7)

There are also seasonal SR challenges that give 100-200 SR points when completed.

Ranked Resurgence will be available on Fortune's Keep map, which is slated to launch on February 7, 2024, during the Season 2 update. Aside from the changes introduced in the ranked play system itself, the Fortune's Keep will also be a revamped version of the old map from 2022.

