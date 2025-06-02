What is the Prison Shack code in Warzone

The Prison Shack code in Warzone will allow you to enter the locked room near the Prison in Verdansk. In Season 3 Reloaded, Bunkers and Shacks became accessible in the game, and players can try to open these for valuable loot. While bunkers in Verdansk are bigger units and may contain more loot, Shacks are smaller in size but still rather useful.

That being said, the Prison Shack code in Warzone in Verdansk is 13584927. Here's more.

Prison Shack code in Warzone: How to find the location and enter

There are three shacks across Verdansk in Warzone. One of them is located by the Prison. So, if you want to enter and acquire the loot, you need to make your way to the Prison. You may choose to drop in on it from the very start, but this also means facing off against other squads trying to get into the shack.

The shack is located West of the Prison. If you look at the map, you will see that to find the small room, simply go left from the main Prison building.

Once you're there, all you must do is find the keypad on the door. Engage with it and type the Prison Shack code in Warzone: 13584927.

This 8-digit Prison Shack code in Warzone will open up the door and allow you to take all the loot with you. Similar codes are also available for the other two locations, which are as follows:

Farmland: 36158294

TV Station: 01859472

To get to the Farmland Shack, go inside the main barn building in the POI. It is located in the center of the POI and should be easy to find. You can find the secret shack under the stairs leading upwards.

Finally, to get to the TV Station shack, GO to the main TV Station building and head east. Just like the Prison Shack code in Warzone, enter the TV Station shack code, and you can pop the door open.

Verdansk also has a series of bunkers all over the map. While some open with a code, others require keycards, so make sure you take all the necessary steps before getting to them.

