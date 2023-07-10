Will Call of Duty Warzone 2 ever reduce its file size?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 occupies a huge amount of space on the local drive, using up approximately 70 GB on consoles and 24 GB on PC. Modern games have seen a significant increase in local file sizes as developers improve the quality of graphics assets and details. The expansions through seasonal updates also contribute to the ever-growing size of multiplayer titles.

There is no clear indication that Activision aims to reduce or compress its latest battle royale. Moreover, adding new playable content only contributes to more hard drive space being used. The increase in file size makes it cumbersome for new players to join, as downloading the necessary files takes longer.

This article will highlight the different aspects that affect the file size of Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Is it possible for Warzone 2 to have a lower file size?

Activision is committed to providing the player base with an improved gaming experience. The publisher plans ahead for new content to be introduced with two major updates - seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. However, these patches add up to the total file size of the game, negatively affecting those with limited hard drive space.

Almost every season introduces new weapons to the arsenal for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The gunplay mechanics differ for the multiplayer and battle royale titles, slightly altering the implementation. These additional instructions take up little space but can accumulate over time into a huge pile.

Adding a new map or game mode further increases the total file size, as most map assets must be stored locally. Player movements and gameplay data are relayed over the internet and then reflected on the platform. However, these are crucial elements that are required to keep the game fresh.

One of the most relevant methods to help control the game file size is recycling older weapon and character models. This can be utilized while bringing in new items, as the graphical assets may use common files. The same can be replicated with the maps by rendering items based on the visible distance of players.

Another popular method is streaming the in-game assets via the network connection. Players can play the game, receive information about their surroundings online, and load them as they traverse the maps. Unfortunately, this may not be the most practical approach.

This is primarily due to the fact that a huge percentage of the community does not have access to stable, high-speed internet. Such a method would strain low-end users and interfere with their gaming experience. The latency and server connection problem alone would make the game unplayable.

Therefore, it appears the best course of action might be to control the expansion of the title rather than compress it by lowering the render quality and resolution. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Warzone 2.

