Year of the Dragon Event in Warzone and MW3: All rewards, how to claim, and more

Warzone and MW3 kick off their latest season with the launch of The Year of the Dragon Event across both titles. Celebrating the Chinese New Year, Call of Duty players have access to a whole new event that features unique event-exclusive collectibles, cosmetics, and more.

To commemorate this celebration, Activision is offering free rewards for its community, all of which can be earned by completing a few challenges.

This article will detail all the steps associated with claiming these rewards and other essential details.

All rewards in Year of the Dragon Event in Warzone and MW3

The Year of the Dragon Event in Warzone and MW3, released on February 9, 2024, will continue until February 14, 2024. During this period, players can earn event-exclusive cosmetics, banners, and other collectible rewards.

Listed below are all the rewards that have been offered with the Year of the Dragon Event in Warzone and MW3:

“Majestic Warrior” Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Double XP Token

“Lantern Nights” Large Decal

Large Decal Double Weapon XP Token

XP Token “Jade Guardian” Charm

Charm “Prosperity in Hand” Large Decal

Large Decal “The Glided Emperor” Emblem

Emblem “Dragon’s Glow” Calling Card

Calling Card Double Battle Pass XP Token

XP Token “Dragon Scales” Universal Weapon cosmetic

How to claim Year of the Dragon Event rewards in Warzone and MW3

To earn the Year of the Dragon Event exclusive rewards across both Call of Duty titles, players must earn a certain amount of XP. To unlock each item, you must fulfill the XP criteria provided for them. Check out the list below for an accurate tab on each item:

“Majestic Warrior” Weapon Sticker - 10,000 XP

Weapon Sticker - 10,000 XP Double XP Token - 23,600 XP

XP Token 23,600 XP “Lantern Nights” Large Decal - 42,100 XP

Large Decal - 42,100 XP Double Weapon XP Token - 67,250 XP

XP Token - 67,250 XP “Jade Guardian” Charm - 101,640 XP

Charm - 101,640 XP “Prosperity in Hand” Large Decal - 148,000 XP

Large Decal - 148,000 XP “The Glided Emperor” Emblem - 211, 300 XP

Emblem - 211, 300 XP “Dragon’s Glow” Calling Card - 297, 350 XP

Calling Card - 297, 350 XP Double Battle Pass XP Token - 414, 350 XP

XP Token - 414, 350 XP “Dragon Scales” Universal Weapon Camo - 573, 500 XP

You can earn all ten of these free rewards by simply playing matches across both multiplayer titles. Leveling up and progressing through your career will provide great bouts of XP. Furthermore, this incentivizes players to tackle Daily and Weekly challenges in the game.

If you have the event-exclusive Jabber Operator skin equipped, i.e., the Full Kit: Dragon Soul Lunar New Year Operator bundle, you will be provided with a bonus of 1000 XP per match.

For more Warzone and MW3 Season 2 news and guides, check these links below:

