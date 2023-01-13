5 Michigan football players to watch out for in 2023 NFL Draft

In the Fiesta Bowl, the Michigan Wolverines played against the TCU Horned Frogs on 31 December 2022. The Wolverines started slow but were soon making a strong comeback in the game.

However, they were seven points short of winning a college playoff game when the final whistle blew. The Horned Frogs defeated the Big Ten champions in a 51-45 shootout.

With the 2022 year ending, the hopes of the Michigan Wolverines winning the 2023 National Championship Game also came to an end. As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, many Wolverines athletes must be deciding their future. Some might play another season at Michigan and some will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The deadline to declare for the draft is 16 January, but only a few Michigan players have given out their names so far.

Let's take a look at 5 Michigan footballers who might get drafted in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft.

#1 Zak Zinter

OL Zak Zinter

Zak Zinter has served along the offensive line since 2020, and since then has had 32 appearances with 30 starts. He entered his junior year in the 2022 season and is now eligible to enter the upcoming draft.

Zinter helped the Wolverines win the Joe Moore Award for the finest offensive line in the country in consecutive seasons (2021 and 2022). Zinter has also been named to the All-Big Ten team twice, earning unanimous first-team recognition in 2022. This was after being named to the second team and honorable mention in 2021.

Zinter has served as a full-time starter for two seasons and has performed in an outstanding manner. His skills and builds are enough to make him a stand-out prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

#2 Mike Morris

DE Mike Morris

Morris, the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, led the Wolverines in 2022 with a team-high 7.5 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, and 37 quarterback pressures.

Morris was able to put up some great statistics, even when he missed the Big Ten Championship Game and participated in only 11 snaps the previous week against Ohio State, due to an injured ankle.

Morris played just one game in 2020 after sitting out the 2019 season. In 2021, he finally received four starts, and concluded the year with 17 tackles including one tackle for loss, and a shared sack.

There is no doubt that many NFL teams will be ready to acquire him as soon as the draft begins.

#3 Blake Corum

Blake Corum

In 11 games this season, Corum has rushed for 1,463 yards, 18 running touchdowns, and an average of 5.92 yards per carry. He won the Big Ten's running back of the year, the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, the coach-voted award for Big Ten player of the year, and Michigan's first unanimous All-American running back since 1947.

Corum finished his third season with Michigan and is eligible for the 2023 NFL draft. For the running backs, it is important to enter the league at an early age because their careers are short-lived. Corum has already proved himself this season, and he might get a big contract from an NFL team next season.

#4 DJ Turner

DB DJ Turner

Turner participated in 35 games with the Wolverines, starting 21 of them. Turner accumulated 69 tackles, 20 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two tackles for loss this season. He was targeted 71 times while playing coverage, resulting in 33 catches (46.5 percent), 408 yards (5.7 per attempt), and two touchdowns.

In the last two seasons, Turner has been starting games for Michigan. He has also won a National Championship game and can run a 40-yard dash in the 4.3 range. He is truly made for the league and any NFL team would love to have him on their side.

#5 Mazi Smith

DT Mazi Smith

Mazi Smith completed his third season with Michigan and is one of the top prospects from the University to make it to the league this year. Smith is a team captain, who has recorded 48 tackles, 25 quarterbacks pressured, 2.5 tackles for loss, 27 run stops, and 0.5 sacks this season.

Michigan had the best defense in 2022 college football, with Smith leading it. He has started in many crucial games and has defeated teams like Ohio State. Mazi Smith has a good chance of being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

