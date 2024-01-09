Aaron Rodgers' fans crucify Jimmy Kimmel over community college jokes on Jets QB: "So offended because he's guilty"

The feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel has shown no signs of slowing down.

Rodgers and Kimmel have been in the headlines as of late after the New York Jets quarterback accused the late-night talk show host of being on the Epstein list.

Following the comment, Kimmel threatened to sue Rodgers. On his show on Monday evening, Kimmel took aim at the Jets quarterback for attending community college.

“He believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during Covid [that] somehow he knows more about science than scientists.

"A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body is an expert in the field of immunology. He just put on a magic helmet and that G made him a genius.”

After Kimmel's comments about Aaron Rodgers, NFL fans took to social media to blast the TV host.

"Bros only so offended because he's guilty."

"Wow making fun of ppl that went to community college. Kimmel Continues to be a huge POS."

"Jimmy went to Arizona State. That's a 4 year community college."

"That’s what happens when you live a privileged Hollywood life he thinks community college is a knock."

Aaron Rodgers did attend Butte College, which was a community college as he didn't receive interest from D-1 schools. After having success in his lone season, Rodgers transfered to Cal and was named the starting quarterback just five games into his first season there.

Rodgers finished his college career at Cal going 424-for-665 for 5,469 yards, 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

How did the Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel controversy originate?

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's feud began in November 2021 when the late-night show host blasted the NFL quarterback for hiding his vaccination status.

Rodgers recently claimed the late-night show host had a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and would be on the list.

"There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who is hoping that list doesn't come out," Rodgers said.

After Rodgers' comments, Kimmel took to social media to threaten to sue the quarterback.

"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.

"Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12."

With Rodgers set to speak on Pat McAfee's show today, it seems likely he will talk about his feud with Jimmy Kimmel once again.