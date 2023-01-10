Who are Stetson Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson Sr.? Meet the Georgia Bulldogs QB's family

Stetson Bennett will have the chance to win his second College Football National Championship crown on Monday (January 9). The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has enjoyed another fabulous season and will hope to lead his team over the line against the TCU Horned Frogs.

As Bennett is on the verge of achieving something spectacular, football fans are curious to learn more about his personal life. Also, did you know that the Georgia native comes from a football background?

Stetson was born to Denise and Stetson Sr. on October 29, 1997. They met while they were both studying at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. The couple graduated in 1996 and now owns Bennett’s Hometown Pharmacy, which was founded in 2004.

Denise also has a business that she runs by herself, named Bennett’s Boutique.

Having already achieved a lot in his young college football career, Stetson often credits his parents for his success. He is the oldest of five children and his siblings are Olivia, Knox, Luke, and Maverick.

Buddy Bennett, Stetson's grandfather, played quarterback for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks (1958-1960). Buddy later went on to become a coach as well.

All of his siblings are also involved in sports. Knox and Luke played football in Pierce County High School games. They are twin brothers and operate in the tight end and receiver positions, respectively.

Maverick is the youngest sibling and plays for the Bears Varsity Football High School team. Meanwhile, Olivia is into softball.

Stetson Bennett's stats this season

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett has racked up a sensational 3,823 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, with seven interceptions over the course of the season. He has also added eight rushing touchdowns.

The quarterback has led Georgia to an incredible 14 wins this season without a defeat. He managed another impressive 398 passing yards and four touchdowns in total against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl last week.

However, Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs will focus on the task at hand on Monday (January 9), which is getting the job done against TCU to win the College Football National Championship.

