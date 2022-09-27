5 biggest non-striker run out controversies ever

The run-out at the non-striker's end, also known as 'Mankading,' a term that will cease to exist in the ICC’s new set of rules from October 1, has often been debated in cricket circles.

It has long been the center of the Spirit of Cricket debate and has reared its head once again. Ever since India's Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end in, questions have been asked about the Women in Blue.

Many cricket experts, as well as former and current cricketers, have slammed the mode of dismissal. However, there are also quite a few who felt that the bowler was well within her rights to run the batter out.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the most controversial non-striker run-outs ever:

#5 Keemo Paul vs Richard Ngarava | West Indies vs Zimbabwe, 2016 ICC U19 World Cup

The 2016 U19 World Cup saw one of its closest finishes when West Indies met Zimbabwe in a group-stage encounter. With an over remaining and a quarterfinal spot at stake, the Caribbean outfit were a wicket away from a win, while Zimbabwe needed just three runs.

All-rounder Keemo Paul, in a bid to win the game, dislodged the bail even before getting into his delivery stride for the first ball off the final over. Richard Ngarava's bat was right on the line and he was adjudged to be run-out.

This helped West Indies complete a thrilling win by a margin of just two runs and qualify for the last eight of the tournament.

#4 Sachithra Senanayake vs Joss Buttler | England vs Sri Lanka, 2014

The incident took place during an ODI game between England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston back in 2014. The series saw Jos Buttler's rise as a batter as he scored his maiden ODI hundred. However, it will also be remembered for the way he was run out at the non-striker's end.

Sachithra Senanayake had apparently warned Buttler once as the latter was backing-up way too often. However, with the Englishman repeatedly moving out of his crease before the ball was bowled, the Sri Lankan spinner dislodged the bails and appealed for a run out.

Buttler was absolutely fuming as he walked back to the dressing room. However, what the fielding team did was within the rule books.

#3 Kapil Dev vs Peter Kirsten | India vs South Africa, 1992 ICC World Cup

Legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev was one of the greatest bowlers of his generation and often made the ball do all the talking. However, he has also been in the limelight for running a batter out at the non-striker's end.

In a group game against South Africa at the 1992 World Cup, Peter Kirsten kept taking a start even before Dev delivered the ball. Despite reportedly receiving several warnings, the Proteas batter continued to move out of the non-striker's crease.

Dev then made use of the run-out at the bowling end and sent Kirsten packing. The Indian all-rounder received plenty of criticism in the aftermath of that incident.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin vs Jos Buttler | Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019

Although both Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler share a healthy camaraderie now, that probably wasn't the case back in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In a game between the Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab) and the Rajasthan Royals, the latter seemed to be cruising to the target.

Then-Punjab captain Ashwin noticed that Buttler was repeatedly wandering out of his crease even before the bowl was bowled. The veteran off-spinner cleverly disloged the bails in his delivery stride and the English batter was run out at the non-striker's end.

Ashwin's no-nonsense attitude really spiced up the debate on whether the run-out was fair and within the laws of the sport. It proved to be a body blow for the Royals as they went on to lose the match.

#1 Deepti Sharma vs Charlie Dean | England vs India, 2022

The latest addition to this list was when Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end to help Team India whitewash the hosts 3-0.

England had just one wicket in hand and needed 16 more runs to pull off an unlikely consolation win in the third and final ODI. With every run added by the final-wicket partnership, doubts began to creep up in the Indian camp.

As Deepti was about to release the delivery, she focused on what Dean was trying to do. Once the batter left her crease, the Indian all-rounder whipped the bails off and appealed for a run out.

Dean was in tears after an anti-climatic end to the game, while the Indians celebrated the landmark series victory.

Debates on whether the run-out was within the spirit of the game are still ongoing.

Deepti has since said that India had warned Dean a few times prior to running her out. However, England veteran Heather Knight, who didn't play in the series, has stated that no warnings were given. She admitted, however, that the dismissal was within the laws of the game.

