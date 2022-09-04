IPL 2023: Trevor Bayliss set to replace Anil Kumble as Punjab Kings head coach

Trevor Bayliss, the 2019 World Cup-winning coach with England, is set to become the next coach of the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2023.

Bayliss comes with a lot of IPL coaching experience under his belt. He worked as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2020-21 and chief coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the Gautam Gambhir-led side won the titles in 2012 and 2014. The former Australian cricketer is currently coaching The Hundred’s London Spirit.

Bayliss is set to become the sixth coach at PBKS since 2014. They appointed Mike Hesson (2019), Brad Hodge (2018), Virender Sehwag (2017) and Sanjay Bangar (2014-16) before Kumble took over the reins in 2020.

According to PTI, the paperwork is expected to be completed soon. A source said:

“The team has decided to go ahead with Trevor, who is among the best in the business and has a proven record. The management is hoping that the team goes on to win the title under his guidance.”

The latest development comes after PBKS decided not to renew Anil Kumble’s contract following the franchise’s failure to qualify for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. He was in charge for 42 games, out of which his side could only win 18, lost 22 and tied two.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the decision to let Kumble go was taken by the board of co-owners, including Preity Zinta and CEO Satish Menon.

Trevor Bayliss eyes maiden IPL trophy for Punjab Kings

At Punjab Kings, Bayliss will look to win their maiden IPL trophy. In the last 15 editions of the tournament, the Kings have qualified for the playoffs only twice, i.e., in the inaugural 2008 season and IPL 2014, finishing as semi-finalists and runners-up, respectively. They have finished sixth in the last four seasons.

PBKS bought big players like Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan and Odean Smith last year. They also retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the auction. However, another change in captaincy hurt the side in 2022 despite great buys at the auction.

