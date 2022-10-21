"Do not blame yourself" - Prithvi Shaw shares cryptic message after consistent snubs from national team

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has shared a cryptic message on social media, reacting to his prolonged absence from the national team.

The dynamic batter posted a motivational quote on his Instagram story on Friday, October 21, suggesting that he shouldn't be blaming himself for the current situation, given that he has given his best.

Take a look at Shaw's Instagram story below:

"Do not regret what happened, do not blame yourself. You did your best."

Screenshot of Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story.

Notably, many fans have expressed displeasure with Shaw not getting enough chances in international cricket this year. He was expected to find a place in India's ODI squad for their three-match home series against South Africa earlier this month.

While most senior players were in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022, Shaw still failed to make the cut for the 50-over rubber. It appears that the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill have pipped Shaw in the pecking order.

It is worth mentioning that the youngster has also come under the scanner for his fitness, failing to clear the Yo-Yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Prithvi Shaw has made heads turn with his batting exploits in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Shaw is the captain of the Mumbai team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. The right-handed batter has impressed many with his gutsy knocks in the T20 competition.

The 22-year-old slammed a magnificent century against Assam in a Group A match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on October 14. Shaw mustered 134 runs off just 61 balls in the clash.

Shaw received immense praise for his maiden T20 century. He smashed nine sixes and 13 fours and finished with a fantastic strike rate of 219.67. With 279 runs from six games, he is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

The Prithvi Shaw-led side are the table toppers in Group A. Mumbai have lost just a single fixture so far and have 20 points in their tally. They will next be seen in action on Saturday, October 22, when they take on Uttarakhand.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes