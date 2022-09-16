“Well Played BCCI” – Fans react after Sanju Samson named India A captain, Prithvi Shaw makes a comeback

Sanju Samson has been named captain of the India A squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand A in Chennai.

The news comes after the wicket-keeper batsman scored 15, 43*, 15, 30*, 6*, 54 and 12 in his last seven innings for the Men in Blue during their tour to West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Samson recently failed to find a place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. He was also ignored for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Thus, the Rajasthan Royals captain will look to grab the opportunity with both hands ahead of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa in October.

Fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude, while some taunted the BCCI, who felt Samon deserved to play in the upcoming ICC tournament in Australia. Here are some of the reactions:

BCCI is cooling the issue of sanju samson. Well played BCCI



The same will happen with Sanju. if Sanju will Back , get matches , he will assure his Position, very tightly....

Note :- the way BCCI ignore Sky for Upto 5 years . The way he made his position on Team India.The same will happen with Sanju. if Sanju will Back , get matches , he will assure his Position, very tightly....
#SanjuSamson

he deserved to play MEN T20 world 2022 but his bad luck you will select for India A team

Lolipop for Sanju Samson after dropping from the well deserved T20 WC squad.

Prithvi Shaw to play for Sanju Samson-led India A after a long break

Delhi Capitals star batter Prithvi Shaw is also named in India A against New Zealand A. The right-handed batter has not been in the reckoning across any formats for India since July 2021.

The Mumbaikar will be keen to prove himself in the upcoming matches to make a comeback into the national team. He recently smashed a century against North East Zone in domestic cricket.

Shaw will look to continue his exploits against the visitors to find a place in the ODI squad against the Proteas next month. The 22-year-old has, so far, played six ODIs and five Tests for India but has failed to live up to expectations.

Here's how Twitterati shared their reactions to Shaw’s comeback:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Great to see Prithvi Shaw back in the India A team, he has 56.5 average and 125 strike rate in List A, best time to challenge for the spot in white-ball format as transition might happen very soon. Great to see Prithvi Shaw back in the India A team, he has 56.5 average and 125 strike rate in List A, best time to challenge for the spot in white-ball format as transition might happen very soon.





Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same.



NEWS - India "A" squad for one-day series against New Zealand "A" announced.
Sanju Samson to lead the team for the same.
Prithvi Shaw after long long time.





Pretty good squad picked for the ODIs against NZ A. Obviously delighted to see Prithvi Shaw in the mix and Sanju named captain.
Raj Bawa is an interesting choice. Ahead of Rishi Dhawan and Prerak Mankad though?
#INDAvNZA

India A squad against NZ-A: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, and Raj Angad Bawa.

All matches will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Full schedule of New Zealand A tour of India:

1st ODI – 22nd September

2nd ODI – 25th September

3rd ODI – 27th September

