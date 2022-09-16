“Well Played BCCI” – Fans react after Sanju Samson named India A captain, Prithvi Shaw makes a comeback

Sanju Samson has been named captain of the India A squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand A in Chennai.
The news comes after the wicket-keeper batsman scored 15, 43*, 15, 30*, 6*, 54 and 12 in his last seven innings for the Men in Blue during their tour to West Indies and Zimbabwe.
Samson recently failed to find a place in the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. He was also ignored for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.
Thus, the Rajasthan Royals captain will look to grab the opportunity with both hands ahead of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa in October.
Fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude, while some taunted the BCCI, who felt Samon deserved to play in the upcoming ICC tournament in Australia. Here are some of the reactions:
Prithvi Shaw to play for Sanju Samson-led India A after a long break
Delhi Capitals star batter Prithvi Shaw is also named in India A against New Zealand A. The right-handed batter has not been in the reckoning across any formats for India since July 2021.
The Mumbaikar will be keen to prove himself in the upcoming matches to make a comeback into the national team. He recently smashed a century against North East Zone in domestic cricket.
Shaw will look to continue his exploits against the visitors to find a place in the ODI squad against the Proteas next month. The 22-year-old has, so far, played six ODIs and five Tests for India but has failed to live up to expectations.
Here's how Twitterati shared their reactions to Shaw’s comeback:
India A squad against NZ-A: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, and Raj Angad Bawa.
All matches will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Full schedule of New Zealand A tour of India:
1st ODI – 22nd September
2nd ODI – 25th September
3rd ODI – 27th September