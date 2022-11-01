"I believe that the people in control know what’s best" - Dewald Brevis on not playing for South Africa yet

South African star batter Dewald Brevis said he isn't bothered by not playing for the national team yet despite making a strong claim. Instead, the youngster believes that he is right where he belongs and trusts everything to work out well.

Playing for the Titans in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge, the teen prodigy clobbered 162 off only 56 deliveries, laced with 13 fours and 13 sixes.

The 19-year-old maintained a strike rate of 284.21 as the Titans smashed 271 off 20 overs against the Knights.

Speaking after the blistering knock, Brevis stated that he trusts that the national selectors and team management know better where he stands. Hence, he remains focused on utilizing the opportunities to the fullest.

As quoted by iol.co.za, he said:

"This is a stepping stone and I believe that the people in control know what’s best. It’s just that I feel everything works out as it should. Where I am in my life, this is where I have to be, I have to do this, this is part of my journey.

"I believe that everything works out as it should and I am at the right place where I need to be. We never know what will happen, so I must stay in the moment and use the opportunities."

The 19-year-old came into recognition when he was scouted for the Mumbai Indians for INR 3 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. He showcased his six-hitting skills against the Punjab Kings, scoring 28 runs off Rahul Chahar's single over. He was eventually dismissed on 49 off 25 balls.

"Things haven’t really sunk in yet" - Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Brevis reflected on his 162-run knock, stating that it was a special day and is happy to live his life by playing the sport. He added:

"It’s a very special day. Things haven’t really sunk in yet. I’m just grateful for the talent that God gave me and the opportunity to showcase that. It’s really special, to be able to live my life to the fullest playing cricket."

The right-handed batter was a glaring miss in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad. However, the Proteas white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma suggested that he needs more time before stepping into international cricket.

