IND vs AUS 2022: Tim David's Australia debut confirmed in three-match T20I series - Reports

Singapore-born cricketer Tim David's first appearance in Australian colors has been all but confirmed on their upcoming India tour. The right-handed batter remains in line to make his Australia debut in the three-match T20 series against India, starting on Tuesday in Mohali.

According to ESPNCricinfo, with Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis ruled out of the series due to injuries, David will get an opportunity to stake a claim for the finisher's role. The selectors gave him his first Australia call-up for the upcoming series against India and the 2022 T20 World Cup following his exploits in franchise cricket.

David, who fetched a mammoth INR 8.25 crore from the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, lived up to expectations in the tournament.

With Kieron Pollard out of form, the right-handed batter proved himself to be the West Indian's perfect replacement with his finishing skills. In eight IPL 2022 matches, David maintained a strike rate of 216.28.

Australia chief selector George Bailey said that the swashbuckling batter's presence gives their batting unit extra depth. The former Australia captain expects David to succeed at the international level.

He said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket in recent times.

"We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years."

Before the World Cup, David is likely to have eight matches under his belt, with series against West Indies and England to follow as well.

"I look forward to meeting him" - Mitchell Starc on Tim David

Mitchell Starc sporting Australia's new kit. (Image Credits: Getty)

Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc, who will miss the India tour, said he is keen to meet the newest member of the Australian team and feels his power-hitting skills are an asset to any side. Starc said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"I look forward to meeting him. He's obviously plied his trade around the world in different leagues. He's got his opportunity now in the World Cup squad. I'm much the same as the public, I've seen him on TV.

"Obviously that power and what he brings to the table to any team he plays for and now he has a chance to do that on the international stage."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ipl Tim David is surely one of the best finds of the IPL 2022 season 🏏 #ipl 2022 #mumbaiindians Tim David is surely one of the best finds of the IPL 2022 season 🏏#ipl #ipl2022 #mumbaiindians https://t.co/YcdDmcChpF

It's worth noting that the all-rounder is the only change from Australia's squad that lifted their first T20 World Cup last year. The men in yellow beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the final in Dubai to clinch the crown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far