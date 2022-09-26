[In Picture] Ravichandran Ashwin shares a special selfie as Team India receives rousing reception in Trivandrum ahead of IND vs SA 2022 series

Senior Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin shared a memorable experience with fans on Monday (September 26) after reaching Trivandrum ahead of the opening T20I against South Africa.

The locals took to the streets to welcome Team India in style following the Men in Blue’s T20I series victory against Australia.

In a picture shared by the all-rounder, elated fans could be seen posing with him for a selfie outside the team bus.

He was also surprised to see the support for Kerala-based player Sanju Samson and tagged his IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals (RR), captain in an Instagram post and wrote:

“Sanju sanjooo.”

Unfortunately, Samson failed to find a place in the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, the wicket-keeper batter is leading India A in the ongoing One-Dayers against New Zealand A in Chennai.

He has already guided the hosts to an unassailable 2-0 lead against NZ- A in a three-match series. The right-handed batter will be in action during the third match on Tuesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin named in India squad for T20 World Cup

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel among the spinners for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The 36-year-old is expected to come in handy in Australian conditions owing to his experience. He has so far scalped 66 wickets in 56 matches at a decent economy of 6.81 for India in the shortest format.

However, Ashwin didn't get an opportunity to play during the recently concluded T20Is against Australia. The Indian team management might consider playing him in the upcoming T20Is against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their opening T20I against the Proteas on Wednesday (September 26). The action will then shift to Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4) for the second and third T20Is, respectively.

India squad for IND vs SA 2022 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

