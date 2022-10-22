"Just RCB things" - Fans troll RCB for benching Finn Allen after his explosive 42 against Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand youngster Finn Allen gave a cracking start to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup against Australia on Saturday, as he smashed Mitchell Starc for 14 runs off his first over.
Allen showed no signs of nerves even as he played his first World Cup game after replacing an absolute T20I legend in Martin Guptill. Smashing 42 off just 16 balls, Finn Allen disrupted the rhythm of Australia's new-ball attack and gave the Kiwis exactly the start they wanted.
Fans on Twitter hailed Finn Allen for his wonderful knock. While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were delighted to see Allen smash the bowlers to all parts of the ground, others trolled them for benching such an explosive player for two IPL seasons. Here are some of the reactions:
Finn Allen proved to be perfect foil for Devon Conway
Allen's explosive start proved to be just what the Kiwis wanted as his opening partner Devon Conway got some much-needed breathing space to anchor the innings and get himself in.
Once the explosive right-hander was dismissed, Conway took on the role of the aggressor and found boundaries at regular intervals. Although skipper Kane Williamson struggled to get going, the likes of Glenn Phillips and James Neesham played their part and powered New Zealand to the 200-run mark.
Australia have already lost the big wicket of David Warner and have just scored 19 runs at the end of their first three overs. Captain Aaron Finch might have to bat deep and let the other power-hitters play their natural game around him.
The pressure will be high on the hosts since they will not want to start their home tournament with a loss.
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads