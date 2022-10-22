"Just RCB things" - Fans troll RCB for benching Finn Allen after his explosive 42 against Australia in T20 World Cup 2022

New Zealand youngster Finn Allen gave a cracking start to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup against Australia on Saturday, as he smashed Mitchell Starc for 14 runs off his first over.

Allen showed no signs of nerves even as he played his first World Cup game after replacing an absolute T20I legend in Martin Guptill. Smashing 42 off just 16 balls, Finn Allen disrupted the rhythm of Australia's new-ball attack and gave the Kiwis exactly the start they wanted.

Fans on Twitter hailed Finn Allen for his wonderful knock. While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were delighted to see Allen smash the bowlers to all parts of the ground, others trolled them for benching such an explosive player for two IPL seasons. Here are some of the reactions:

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina To think Finn Allen warmed the bench while at RCB...and is now giving blistering starts to New Zealand in #T20WorldCup To think Finn Allen warmed the bench while at RCB...and is now giving blistering starts to New Zealand in #T20WorldCup

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Idk how but @CoachHesson you need to play Finn Allen in IPL. We can't keep on benching him. Idk how but @CoachHesson you need to play Finn Allen in IPL. We can't keep on benching him.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Why are the commentators surprised by Finn Allen's innings? Why do they think no one expected this?



How do they think he achieved that T20 strike rate of 172 (162 in T20Is)? By playing anchor in the powerplay and converting ones into twos in the middle overs? Why are the commentators surprised by Finn Allen's innings? Why do they think no one expected this?How do they think he achieved that T20 strike rate of 172 (162 in T20Is)? By playing anchor in the powerplay and converting ones into twos in the middle overs?

Darshan Senthil @dagiroxforever7 Wonder if Faf might consider resting himself for a few games here and there to let Finn Allen have a go. He's a fine guy but is also 38 and will at the very most be around for another 2 seasons.



RCB have already made the investment in Allen; now time to reap the rewards. Wonder if Faf might consider resting himself for a few games here and there to let Finn Allen have a go. He's a fine guy but is also 38 and will at the very most be around for another 2 seasons. RCB have already made the investment in Allen; now time to reap the rewards.

Shalini @KYAHOTUM

Please make allen open in next year's ipl If finn allen doesn't open for rcb in 2023 ipl then the whole @RCBTweets Management needs to be given belt treatment!Please make allen open in next year's ipl @CoachHesson If finn allen doesn't open for rcb in 2023 ipl then the whole @RCBTweets Management needs to be given belt treatment!Please make allen open in next year's ipl @CoachHesson

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 And RCB played Dan Christian instead of Finn Allen or Tim David 🤣 And RCB played Dan Christian instead of Finn Allen or Tim David 🤣

Archer @poserarcher Imagine RCB played that player in the name of captaincy who made lot of blunders in captaincy and played match losing knock in semis and didn't play this highly talented Finn Allen the entire season Imagine RCB played that player in the name of captaincy who made lot of blunders in captaincy and played match losing knock in semis and didn't play this highly talented Finn Allen the entire season

A🧃 @TheModricFactor 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 And RCB played Dan Christian instead of Finn Allen or Tim David 🤣 And RCB played Dan Christian instead of Finn Allen or Tim David 🤣 And RCB got Finn Allen or Tim David before they were even big names🤣 what did your team do? twitter.com/ps26_11/status… And RCB got Finn Allen or Tim David before they were even big names🤣 what did your team do? twitter.com/ps26_11/status…

12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi RCB fans watching Finn Allen smash Australia while knowing that he will be on the bench in the IPL! #AUSvNZ RCB fans watching Finn Allen smash Australia while knowing that he will be on the bench in the IPL! #AUSvNZ https://t.co/mKqt2BQ4hD

Shoaib @LordAfghan1989 Finn Allen please exit RCB. Don't play for a kalank a teeka team like RCB Finn Allen please exit RCB. Don't play for a kalank a teeka team like RCB

B I L L A @Sobinbilla7 Finn Allen attacking the Australian pace trio at 200+ SR



RCB fan me watching RCB benching him last 2 years: Finn Allen attacking the Australian pace trio at 200+ SRRCB fan me watching RCB benching him last 2 years: https://t.co/i37Baw8kra

Vedant Tipnis @vedantggmu RCB fans will keep saying that mi benched tim David for a long time, but at the same time they will conveniently forget that they did the same thing with David a few seasons back, Finn Allen the last season. HYPOCRITES RCB fans will keep saying that mi benched tim David for a long time, but at the same time they will conveniently forget that they did the same thing with David a few seasons back, Finn Allen the last season. HYPOCRITES

Jaan nisaar @oceankup Finn Allen running riots at SCG. Blood on your hands @CoachHesson failed RCB Finn Allen running riots at SCG. Blood on your hands @CoachHesson failed RCB

Sayanth @Sayanth_rajith Why RCB went for a Faf-Virat opening duo when they had a prospect like Finn Allen in the bench is beyond me. Why RCB went for a Faf-Virat opening duo when they had a prospect like Finn Allen in the bench is beyond me.

Finn Allen proved to be perfect foil for Devon Conway

Allen's explosive start proved to be just what the Kiwis wanted as his opening partner Devon Conway got some much-needed breathing space to anchor the innings and get himself in.

Once the explosive right-hander was dismissed, Conway took on the role of the aggressor and found boundaries at regular intervals. Although skipper Kane Williamson struggled to get going, the likes of Glenn Phillips and James Neesham played their part and powered New Zealand to the 200-run mark.

Australia have already lost the big wicket of David Warner and have just scored 19 runs at the end of their first three overs. Captain Aaron Finch might have to bat deep and let the other power-hitters play their natural game around him.

The pressure will be high on the hosts since they will not want to start their home tournament with a loss.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

