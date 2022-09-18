Watch: Tim David on fire in Australia's net sessions ahead of T20 series against India

Singapore-born cricketer Tim David hit the nets in his first practice session in India and looked in excellent nick.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, the all-rounder could be seen smashing the ball and looking ready for the three-match T20 series, which starts on Tuesday.

David, who has taken T20 franchise cricket by storm in the last year and a half, received his first call-up to the Australian squad for the series in India.

The selectors have also picked the 26-year-old for the upcoming T20 World Cup on home soil, keeping in mind his exploits in the shortest format.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau SOUND ON



Tim David whacking balls in Australian kit #INDvAUS SOUND ONTim David whacking balls in Australian kit 🔊 SOUND ON 🔊Tim David whacking balls in Australian kit 🔥 #INDvAUS https://t.co/q0n0C7OnpN

David sizzled for the Mumbai Indians this year after fetching a whopping ₹8.25 crore price in the mega auction. The right-handed batter maintained a strike rate of 216.28 in eight IPL games for the five-time champions, stepping up as Kieron Pollard struggled for form. He also hammered 405 runs in 17 matches for Lancashire with a strike rate of 174.56. in the T20 Blast this year.

"One of the rare things he has which there isn't a whole lot of in Australia is just raw power" - Glenn Maxwell on Tim David

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Glenn Maxwell heaped praise on Tim David by saying he takes calculated risks and has developed his game well. The Victorian also observed that the all-rounder's exploits in the IPL are a testament to his expertise against pace and spin.

Maxwell said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"One of the rare things he has which there isn't a whole lot of in Australia is just raw power. He's probably developed his game a little bit over the last two years where he's got a bit more off-side, so he's not a one-dimensional hitter, he's able to clear the boundary in different areas. He does it against spin and quicks which is something that's really impressive and something that impressed me during the IPL as well watching him go about his business."

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Here's the 15 who will represent our national men's team at the upcoming T20 World Cup and tour of India World Cup squad assembled!Here's the 15 who will represent our national men's team at the upcoming T20 World Cup and tour of India World Cup squad assembled! Here's the 15 who will represent our national men's team at the upcoming T20 World Cup and tour of India 🇦🇺 https://t.co/DUgqUGWuyV

With Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis ruled out of the India tour due to injuries, Australian cricket's newest member has the opportunity to stake a claim for the finisher's role. The youngster should have eight games under his belt before the T20 World Cup.

