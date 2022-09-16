Trevor Bayliss appointed as new Punjab Kings head coach for IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have appointed Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian will replace Indian legend Anil Kumble, whose stint ended after the Punjab franchise decided against renewing his contract.

Bayliss coached the England team that lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2019. He was the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they became IPL champions in 2012 and 2014. Bayliss has also won a Bigh Bash League (BBL) title with the Sydney Sixers.

Reacting to his appointment as head coach of Punjab Kings, the 59-year-old commented through an official release:

“I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware.”

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL New Coach Alert



IPL winner

ODI World Cup winner

CLT20 winner



Here's wishing a very warm welcome to our new Head Coach, Trevor Bayliss.



Here's looking forward to a successful partnership! 🤝



#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #TrevorBayliss #HeadCoach New Coach AlertIPL winnerODI World Cup winnerCLT20 winnerHere's wishing a very warm welcome to our new Head Coach, Trevor Bayliss.Here's looking forward to a successful partnership! 🤝 🚨 New Coach Alert 🚨IPL winner ✅ODI World Cup winner ✅CLT20 winner ✅ Here's wishing a very warm welcome to our new Head Coach, Trevor Bayliss. 😍Here's looking forward to a successful partnership! 🤝#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #TrevorBayliss #HeadCoach https://t.co/UKdKi2Lefi

With his latest role, Bayliss will continue his long association with the Indian T20 league. He was earlier appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season.

The renowned coach was a middle-order batter during his playing days. He played 58 first-class matches, scoring 3060 runs at an average of 35.58 with five hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Punjab Kings had a disappointing IPL 2022 campaign

Punjab Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022. They slipped after an impressive start to the season and finished sixth, winning seven matches and losing as many games.

PBKS have failed to reach the playoffs since the 2014 season, when they ended up as runners-up. For the last four seasons, they have finished in sixth position in the points table.

After Kumble’s removal as head coach, rumors started doing the rounds that Mayank Agarwal was also set to be sacked as captain. However, the Punjab franchise refuted the rumors. Issuing a clarification, they said:

“News reports published by a certain sports News website pertaining to the captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise has been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same.”

Agarwal was named PBKS captain for the 2022 season after KL Rahul moved to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, the new skipper had a forgettable season, scoring 196 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 122.5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far