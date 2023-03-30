1 injury-prone player in each IPL team

IPL 2023 is now just one sleep away and fans are all excited and looking forward to what promises to be another sensational edition of the cash-rich tournament.

However, ahead of the season, teams have been dented due to injuries to some of their star players. Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Rajat Patidar (RCB), and Liam Livingstone (PBKS) are some examples.

The franchises will need to be careful with how they manage the workload of their players as it is a long tournament and unwanted injuries may go on to hamper their chances this year.

With that said, here’s a look at one player from each team who is injury-prone and will require special attention from his franchise:

#1 Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals)

It's safe to say that Mitchell Marsh's career has been hampered by various injuries he has suffered over the last few years. Marsh was touted to be a superstar but injuries have always been a hindrance for him.

A few of his injuries include ankle, shoulder, and hand injuries. Marsh is an integral part of DC and with the form he's been in recently, the franchise will hope that he remains fit throughout the season.

#2 Shivam Mavi (Gujarat Titans)

Shivam Mavi impressed viewers courtesy of his stunning performances in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2018 and there were suggestions that he should be fast-tracked into the senior team. However, regular injuries meant that he had to wait for almost five years before making his India debut.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury, a stress fracture and other problems have kept him away from the game in the past. This year, he will represent the defending champions Gujarat Titans, who will be praying for his wellness throughout the tournament.

#3 Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings)

Ben Stokes has had his share of injuries, including those involving his knee, finger, back and hamstring. For the time being, he will play only as a specialist batter as there are important international assignments for him in the near future.

Stokes will be a crucial player for four-time winners CSK, who will be hoping that the all-rounder is available for all the games, even if only as a batter.

#4 Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Sam Curran, the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, will be playing for Punjab Kings this year. His back has given him a lot of trouble in the past and he also suffered from a left side strain in 2018. PBKS broke the bank for Curran's services and they will be anxious with regard to his fitness.

#5 Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

KKR's Andre Russell is another player who has had a history of injuries, having suffered from shoulder, knee and hamstring problems in the past. With skipper Shreyas Iyer out with an injury, Russell will need to step up for the men in purple in IPL 2023. As such, KKR will need to be proactive in managing the West Indian.

#6 Mark Wood (Lucknow Supergiants)

Mark Wood, despite being outstanding for England, has featured in only 28 Tests since making his debut in 2015. The reason behind this is the long list of injuries that have plagued him. He has suffered hip, elbow, shoulder, calf, heel, and ankle injuries in the past.

He missed the previous season of the IPL due to injury and LSG fans will be hoping he can sustain his fitness for the next two months or so.

#7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Back, hamstring, thigh and many other injuries have affected veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has missed a lot of matches due to these issues, which have occurred at regular intervals. Bhuvneshwar will be spearheading SRH's bowling attack in IPL 2023 and it is crucial that he remains fit over the next few months as the franchise looks to improve from last season's debacle.

#8 Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Reece Topley is highly regarded in English cricket circles. However, the tall left-arm pacer has not played too many games for his country due to injury. He has suffered from hand, ankle, and back injuries, including multiple stress fractures.

Topley will play a crucial role at RCB in IPL 2023 as Josh Hazlewood is also down with an injury. Hopefully, for him and RCB, injuries don't act as a deterrent.

#9 Navdeep Saini (Rajasthan Royals)

Navdeep Saini has suffered multiple injuries in the past. These include abdominal, groin and shoulder injuries which have hindered him from playing more games for India.

Saini will be representing the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. The franchise must manage him well to ensure he is fit for the entirety of the tournament.

#10 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is another player who has been troubled by injuries. In the recent past, calf, finger and hamstring issues have laid him low. It is imperative that MI manages his workload in what is a huge year for Indian cricket with the World Test Championship final and World Cup lined up after the IPL.

