10 Players you might not know were part of Mumbai Indians

Sunil Joseph

Mumbai Indians lifted the coveted trophy thrice in the last six years

Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. They have won the coveted trophy thrice. The key to their success is the number of great players they’ve had in their arsenal. Superstars like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga, and Mitchell McClenaghan have all contributed to MI’s success over the years. While they have had players who have become synonymous with their franchise, they’ve had some players who may not be remembered for their time with the team. This could be due to the fact that they either left the team before making an impact or they just never got a chance to showcase their talent.

Here, we take a look at those 10 Players whom we might not know were part of Mumbai Indians.

#10 Luke Ronchi

Luke Ronchi failed to make use of his opportunities in IPL

Luke Ronchi made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2008 and stayed with the franchise till 2009. In his debut season, he opened the batting in the absence of Sachin Tendulkar and scored a total of 32 runs in four matches at a poor strike-rate of 110.34. He was soon dropped from the playing XI and we didn’t get to see him again until next season.

In 2009, he didn’t get many chances to play either. He played a single game for them and remained unbeaten on zero. Again, he was dropped from the playing XI in the following match. This was his game in the IPL and never took part in the tournament again.

#9 Axar Patel

Axar Patel shined with Kings XI Punjab

Axar Patel was purchased at the 2013 IPL auctions by Mumbai Indians. However, since Mumbai Indians already had a prominent spinner (Harbhajan Singh), they couldn’t make much use of Axar Patel and he was released from his contract the following year without even playing a single game.

He was then picked up at the auctions by Kings XI Punjab. It was with KXIP that he made his IPL debut. He went on to play an important role with bat and ball for them. He has scored 686 runs and took 61 wickets in 63 matches for them. He consistently featured in their playing XI till 2018.

