2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by MI in their IPL 2024 match vs DC

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs in Match 20 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

With the win, the five-time champions put their first points on the board this year. They are now placed eighth in the standings, with Delhi dropping to dead last following four defeats in their first five matches.

Despite the two points, it wasn't the most convincing display from Hardik Pandya and Co., who made a few errors in front of their home crowd. Had they been facing a better quality of opposition, it could've gone horribly wrong for them once again.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by MI in their IPL 2024 match against DC.

#3 Mistake - Hardik Pandya's slowdown could have cost MI dearly

Hardik Pandya came in at No. 4 and tried to be positive, even striking two boundaries early in his innings. However, as wickets fell at the other end, the MI skipper went into his shell, and his strike rate dropped drastically.

Even as Mumbai approached the death overs, Pandya couldn't get going. He played successive dots off Anrich Nortje before spooning a catch off a full toss straight to deep square leg.

Pandya's strike rate finished at 118.18, the lowest in the match among all batters who faced at least 10 balls. He can't afford to lose momentum like that again, especially on batting-friendly surfaces.

#2 Masterstroke - MI picked a much better team and used Jasprit Bumrah well

The MI team for their IPL 2024 clash wasn't perfect - ideally, they should've picked Nuwan Thushara for some additional death-bowling value. Nevertheless, it was an improvement on the combination they had been choosing thus far in the league, and it paid off.

Romario Shepherd, included ahead of Dewald Brevis, played an excellent 10-ball knock that took MI past a par total. The West Indian all-rounder also bowled four overs and picked up the important wicket of David Warner.

Mohammad Nabi's presence gave Tim David the license to go hard, and the veteran Afghan chipped in with two economical overs as well.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah bowled the second over of the innings and kept things tight, blowing the required run rate out of proportion even before the chase was well and truly underway.

From a strategic perspective, Mumbai made far smarter calls that worked wonders against DC.

#1 Mistake - Gerald Coetzee took the new ball for MI

That said, though, Gerald Coetzee being given the new ball didn't make much sense. The South African should ideally be used as a hit-the-deck enforcer in the middle overs, where he is at his best.

Coetzee had enough runs on the board to bowl to, so it wasn't an issue against DC. But Mumbai need to identify other options who can perform that role going forward.

Shepherd can swing the new ball and has performed that role for multiple teams in the past, while Nabi isn't the worst option either. Pandya, if fit to bowl, can also bowl in the first couple of overs of the powerplay.