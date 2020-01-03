27 players who were a part of IPL 2008 and will feature in 2020

BrokenCricket FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Three of India's best!

IPL is now more than a decade old and there has been a shift in the generation of cricketers. Most of the cricketers who started playing this prestigious tournament have already reached the end of their careers.

But there are a few cricketers who were active in professional cricket when the IPL began and they are still active. They featured in the first edition of the IPL which took place in 2008 and they are going to feature in the 13th edition of the IPL as well which will take place next year in IPL 2020.

Here are the players who played in 2008 IPL and will play in 2020 season

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in all the 12 seasons of IPL. He was picked by RCB in the U19 players’ draft ahead of the IPL 2008 season and he was never released by the franchise after that. As he developed as a player, the franchise gave him the captaincy too and he is going to lead RCB once again in IPL 2020.

Kohli is the all-time highest run-scorer in the IPL as he has scored 5412 runs in 177 matches at an average of 37.84 and a strike rate of 131.61.

#2 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was the most expensive player in the IPL 2008 auction as he had gone to the Chennai Super Kings at the price of INR 6 Crore. He has captained CSK in every season, barring the two seasons when the franchise were banned from playing in the IPL. During those two seasons, Dhoni represented the Rising Pune Supergiant.

As CSK's ban was lifted, they were allowed to retain 5 players. Dhoni was one of the players they retained and he was also appointed the captain of the team again. Dhoni has played 190 IPL matches so far and has scored 4432 runs at an average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 137.85. MSD has led CSK to 3 IPL titles and holds the distinction of being the only captain to successfully defend the title.

Advertisement

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma played for Deccan Chargers from IPL 2008 to IPL 2010 before he was signed by Mumbai Indians. The 32-year old has spent 9 seasons at Mumbai Indians so far and has captained them in 7 out of those 9 seasons.

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of IPL as he has guided Mumbai Indians to 4 IPL trophies. The right-hander has also scored 4898 runs in 188 IPL games at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 130.8.

1 / 10 NEXT