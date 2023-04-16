3 reasons why Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) could be finalists of IPL 2023 as well

In a repeat of last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) final, the Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad for Match 23 in IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans emerged triumphant on that occasion, winning their maiden title in their first year. The two teams are at the right end of the table again, tied on six points with RR at the top of the table courtesy of a superior net run rate. The winners from tonight's contest will secure their spot at the top of the table.

Whichever way the result of this game goes, the two teams have plenty to look forward to for the rest of the season. They have picked up from where they left off last season and could once again be battling it out in the finals this year if the early signs are anything to go by. Here are three reasons why they could do so:

#1 GT and RR have picked up from where they left off last season

The champions and runners-up from last season have wasted no time setting the tone for themselves this season. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have both won three out of their opening four games this season.

Ever so often in the IPL, captains tend to state the importance of some momentum under their belt to begin the tournament. These two sides have carried on the momentum from the previous year and could well be in the hunt for the ultimate prize again, already building towards securing a playoff spot.

#2 They're two complete units

There's little doubt that the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are two of the best sides in the IPL currently. With two exciting young but mature captains trying to lead from the front in Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson, the two teams are a well-constructed unit.

The two teams are quite similar, having most aspects covered in a top order that doesn't lack intent, lethal bowling units and match-winning all-rounders. The rule of impact substitutes has only helped them bolster further, helping them cover some of their weaknesses.

#3 They've managed to put in strong performances at home and away

With the home and away formats returning to the IPL, the challenge for teams only gets tougher. Some teams have had to readjust to their home conditions as they look to build a fortress, still working out some of their best combinations depending on various factors.

On the other hand, they also have to make sure they keep picking up wins away from home to stay at the right end of the table. So far in IPL 2023, GT and RR have both won their two away games, while losing one at home. The team combinations for both sides are also generally set, helping them build consistently throughout the tournament.

