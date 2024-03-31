3 away teams with most wins at Chinnaswamy ft. KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a dominating victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on Friday. Chasing a target of 183, Sunil Narine and Phil Salt plundered the RCB bowlers in the powerplay, scoring 85 in the first six overs.

What looked like a two-paced surface during RCB's innings, it turned into an absolute belter throughout KKR innings. Powered by a solid knock from Virat Kohli, RCB posted a competitive score of 182.

By the time the openers, Narine and Salt were dismissed, it was a stroll in the park for the rest of the batters as KKR chased down the target with 19 deliveries to spare. Venkatesh Iyer was the top scorer for KKR with a stroke-filled half-century.

The dominance of KKR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been nothing short of sublime. Not many teams have dominated RCB like KKR at their home venue.

Having said that, let us have a look at three three teams with the most wins at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium:

#3 Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings - 5 wins

The five-time champion Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings have managed to beat RCB five times. The rivalry between the two South Indian giants dates to 2008 when CSK defeated RCB convincingly in their opening game. The Chennai-based franchise also won their latest game against RCB at the Chinnaswamy in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) have also produced some impressive performances at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was the Punjab Kings who won their first game at this venue, while the most recent was clinched by the home team.

#2 Mumbai Indians - 8 wins

Another franchise that has a tremendous record at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the five-time champion Mumbai Indians.

The two sides played their first game at Chinnaswamy back in 2008 and it was the Mumbai Indians who came out victorious. MI continued their supremacy by winning their next three matches at the Chinnaswamy. It took RCB almost five years to win their first game against MI at the iconic venue.

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders- 8 wins

In the oldest rivalry of the IPL, the Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to upstage RCB on eight occasions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. They started their journey against RCB in the first-ever match of IPL history, where the hosts faced the wrath of Brendon McCullum (158* off 73).

Players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have helped KKR to win a couple of matches in Chinnaswamy. Back in 2019, Russell blasted a 13-ball 48 to take KKR over the finish line in a match to chase down a target of 206.