3 batsmen Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed the most times over the last 3 editions of the IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL history. He has accounted for 121 wickets in the 98 matches he has played for the Virat Kohli-led side.

The wily leg-spinner has also taken the most wickets for the franchise in the last three editions of the prestigious league. His 51 wickets in this period have come at an excellent average of 22.63 and a decent economy rate of 7.37.

A total of 36 batsmen have fallen victim to Yuzvendra Chahal's web of tricks in the last three IPL seasons. While twenty-four players have been dismissed once each by the 30-year-old, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ambati Rayudu, Jason Roy, and Shikhar Dhawan have all succumbed twice to the leg-spinner.

Let us have a look at the three batsmen who have got out to Yuzvendra Chahal the most times over the last three editions of the IPL.

3 batsmen dismissed most times by Yuzvendra Chahal since IPL 2018

#1: Mayank Agarwal - Thrice

Yuzvendra Chahal has bowled Mayank Agarwal thrice in the last two IPL seasons

Mayank Agarwal has been a victim of Yuzvendra Chahal thrice over the last two editions of the IPL.

Agarwal was castled by Chahal in the Punjab Kings' home match against RCB in IPL 2019. He was bamboozled by the turn while trying to play the ball to the leg side and lost his off-bail.

The Punjab Kings opener had his timber disturbed again during the first encounter between the two sides in IPL 2020. He was deceived by a googly as he tried to play a cover drive and was bowled through the gate.

Agarwal was bowled again during the return match between the Punjab Kings and RCB in IPL 2020. He played across the line to a leg-spinner and had his middle stump rocked back.

Mayank Agarwal has scored 45 runs off the 21 deliveries he has faced from Yuzvendra Chahal in the last three seasons of the IPL, thereby averaging a lowly 15.00 while having an outstanding strike rate of 214.29 against him.

#2: Sanju Samson - Thrice

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Sanju Samson both times they played against each other in IPL 2020

Sanju Samson has also been dismissed thrice by Yuzvendra Chahal over the last two seasons of the IPL.

Samson was caught by Pawan Negi at point while trying to loft Chahal over extra cover in RCB's home match against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019.

The stylish batsman was deceived in the flight by Chahal in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. Samson ended up getting the inside half of the bat while playing a cover drive and offered a return catch to the leg-spinner.

Chahal got the better of Samson again a couple of weeks later. The Kerala batsman lofted the Haryana spinner straight down Chris Morris' throat at long-off.

Sanju Samson has scored just 12 runs off the 15 deliveries he has faced from Yuzvendra Chahal in the last three editions of the IPL, averaging an abysmal 4.00 while striking at a below-par 80.00 against him.

#3: Manish Pandey - Thrice

Manish Pandey was also dismissed twice by Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal has snared Manish Pandey's wicket thrice since IPL 2018.

Pandey chipped Chahal straight to Virat Kohli at short cover in Sunrisers Hyderabad's home match against RCB in IPL 2018.

The leg-spinner lured the Sunrisers Hyderabad No. 3 to go for a big hit in the first encounter between the two sides in IPL 2020. Pandey could only manage to find Navdeep Saini stationed at long-off.

The Karnataka batsman holed out to Chris Morris at long-on while trying to hit another maximum in the return clash between the two teams in IPL 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded just 19 runs while dismissing Manish Pandey thrice since IPL 2018. Pandey averages a poor 6.33 against Chahal in this period and also has a mediocre strike rate of 67.86.