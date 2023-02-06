3 batters who can break the record of fastest 50 in IPL 2023

From star-studded lineups to a vibrant mix of international and Indian domestic talent, the Indian Premier League ((IPL) has established itself as the best and most popular league in world cricket. Apart from these, the IPL has also provided high-quality broadcast production, with innovative technology and engaging commentary – these factors have combined to make it a sensation for both fans and advertisers.

On flat pitches and rather short boundaries, batting in the IPL has always been exciting. We have batters taking on bowlers without any inhibitions and pummel records. KL Rahul and Pat Cummins are the two batters who currently hold the record for the fastest fifty in the tournament.

With teams beefing up their squads with power hitters, we could well see this record being broken this season. In this article, we take a look at three batters who can break the record for the fastest 50 in IPL 2023:

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi will hold the aces for Delhi this IPL

Prithvi Shaw has been in roaring form in the domestic circuit. He was drafted into India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand, but could not get a game. However, he has the ability to launch an all-out attack from ball one and this makes him one of the batters who could break this record.

He has already smashed six fours in one over off Shivam Mavi in the IPL and if his current form is anything to go by, he could well break the record this season. A good IPL season for Prithvi Shaw here could make him undroppable in the Indian side and this could spur him on.

#2 Finn Allen

Finn Allen could open the batting for RCB

Finn Allen is an exciting pick by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He could open the innings with their captain Faf du Plessis and this presents him with an opportunity to go berserk from ball 1.

He was one of the main reasons why New Zealand smashed Australia in the first game of the last T20 World Cup. Allen does not take too long to get into his groove and has the ability to get cracking from ball one.

With Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli being more of accumulators, Allen will get the license from RCB management to take full advantage of the powerplay overs. His strike-rate in 28 T20Is is 160 and there is no reason why he cannot be RCB’s X-factor this season.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

SKY will be Mumbai's key batter

The number 1 batter in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav is perhaps the favorite to beat the record of smashing the fastest 50 in the IPL. He walks in at number 3 for the Mumbai Indians and can bat in more than a couple of overs in the powerplay.

With his range of strokes and ability to toy with the field, Yadav could be the most-valued batter for Mumbai this season. He has been in sensational form ever since making his international debut and with Mumbai playing their home matches at the Wankhede Stadium, Surya could script history this season.

