3 BBL 2023-24 top performers who'll be in action in IPL 2024 ft. Matthew Short

The ongoing KFC Big Bash League has thrown up several eye-catching performances our way, and there will certainly be more as we enter the business end of the season.

The BBL playoff lineup has been decided, with Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers making the cut.

Scorchers, the defending champions, will be keen on retaining their title but it will not be an easy task given how strongly the Strikers and Heat have fared in this edition.

A lot of the players featuring in the ongoing edition of the BBL will also be in action later this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In this listicle, we bring to you the top three performers of the BBL 2023-24 who will be in action in IPL 2024:

#1. Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars and Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Glenn Maxwell smiling when in action for Melbourne Stars.

The legendary Glenn Maxwell, who is a behemoth of Australian white-ball cricket, led his national side to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup last year. He is probably the most high-profile player on this list who will be in action in the 2024 IPL.

Maxwell, who has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be a key player for them this year as they once again try to win their first-ever IPL.

The explosive right-handed middle-order batter played one of the greatest ODI innings, hitting a swashbuckling double-century in the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan, which gave the Aussies a chance to qualify for the semifinals.

What made that knock even more special was that Maxwell battled cramps for the majority of the knock.

#2. Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers/ Punjab Kings)

Matthew Short (right) has been a match-winner for Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers captain Matthew Short has set the ongoing season of the Big Bash League on fire with his explosive hitting at the top of the order. He will be seen in action for the Punjab Kings in this year's IPL.

Short was retained by the franchise ahead of the auction held in December last year. He can hit the ball a long way but can also place it with timing and precision when needed.

Short is also a more than handy off-spinner, who backs himself to bowl in the powerplay with fielding restrictions.

At the time of writing, Short leads the BBL run-scoring charts with 509 runs at an average of 72 and a strike rate of 153.

#3. Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers/ Mumbai Indians)

Jason Behrendorff has been phenomenal for Perth Scorchers this season.

Left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff was retained by Mumbai Indians at last year's auction. He plays for Perth Scorchers in BBL and has been phenomenal for them all season.

At the time of writing, he is fifth on the list of highest wicket-takers in the league, with 12 wickets. Behrendorff has bowled an impressive average of 16 with one four-wicket haul to his name as well.

With his height, Behrendorff can sometimes be an imposing figure. He will be a big asset for MI in the 2024 season.

