3 best bowling performances in MI-KKR matches in IPL ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The two teams have had contrasting performances this season. While KKR are placed second in the table with six wins from nine games, MI find themselves in the ninth position.

Despite Mumbai's dismal form this season, they lead the Knight Riders in the overall head-to-head records. They have won 23 out of 32 matches, while Kolkata have come out on top on nine occasions.

All these games have witnessed some stellar bowling performances over the years. On that note, let's take a look at the three best bowling performances in MI-KKR matches in the IPL.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - 5/10 (IPL 2022)

One of the leading fast bowlers of modern-day cricket, Jasprit Bumrah would most likely appear in every bowling list. A menace for batters, Bumrah's records speak for themselves.

He has also enjoyed decent success against KKR, including a five-wicket haul during IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium. Bumrah bowled a good first over, conceding only five runs before he was brought back into the attack in the 15th over. He struck twice in that over to dismiss the dangerous Andre Russell and the well-set Nitish Rana.

Bumrah returned in the 18th over to pick up three more wickets to complete his five-wicket haul. He conceded just one run in the 20th over to finish with figures of 5/10 from four overs.

His spell helped Mumbai restrict KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs. However, a poor batting effort from the hosts meant they got bundled out for 113 runs, losing the match by 52 runs.

#2 Andre Russell - 5/15 (IPL 2021)

While the Jamaican superstar is mainly known for his lusty hits out of the ground, Andre Russell has been a consistent wicket-taker for KKR when fit. He has also chipped in with spectacular spells, including a five-wicket haul against MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav gave the Mumbai Indians a solid start. They were in for a late flurry when KKR skipper Eoin Morgan introduced Russell in the 18th over. The West Indian struck with his second delivery to dismiss Kieron Pollard before dismissing Marco Jansen a couple of balls later.

Russell came back to bowl the 20th over and was carted for two consecutive boundaries by Krunal Pandya. However, he bounced to pick up three wickets in the last four deliveries to complete a spectacular five-wicket haul.

Riding on his bowling performance, Kolkata bowled out Mumbai for 152 runs. In reply, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana gave KKR a good start, but MI bounced back to restrict Kolkata to 142/7 and win the match by 10 runs. Leg spinner Rahul Chahar starred with the ball with a four-wicket haul.

#3 Sunil Narine - 4/15 (IPL 2012)

The Trinidadian, who landed in the IPL as a mystery spinner, impressed one and all in his debut season in 2012. He produced some spectacular performances, including a four-wicket haul against MI at the Wankhede Stadium that is still etched in KKR's folklore.

Batting first, the visitors posted 140/7 on a difficult wicket, riding on a 41-run knock from Manoj Tiwary. In reply, Mumbai made a slow start but kept all their wickets intact. Narine, who was introduced within the powerplay, was economical but couldn't provide his side any breakthrough.

The off-spinner came back for his second spell in the 10th over and immediately dismissed Sachin Tendulkar to reduce MI to 60/2. Narine was once again taken off the attack and was brought back in the 18th over. He struck twice to dismiss Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma to put his side on top.

Narine came back in the final over to dismiss RP Singh on the first ball and help his side secure a 32-run victory. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of 4/15.

