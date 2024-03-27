3 best bowling performances in MI vs SRH matches ft. Lasith Malinga

Over the years, Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been involved in 21 contests, with the former having the upper hand in the head-to-head with 12 wins. SunRisers will certainly want to improve their track record against Mumbai, when they clash on Wednesday (March 27) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The last game between both sides took place on May 21, 2023, at the Wankhede Stadium, where SRH posted 200 on the board, on the back of Mayank Agarwal (83). Cameron Green then slammed 100* off 47 balls to help MI secure an easy victory.

On that note, let's check out the finest bowling performances in MI vs SRH games.

#3 Mayank Markande - 4/23

Sklilful spinner Mayank Markande delivered an impressive performance in Match 7 of IPL 2018. The Rohit Sharma-led side batted first and managed to post 147/8 on the board.

In response, SRH were off to a glorious start, with the opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan crossing the score of 50 runs in the powerplay overs. However, Markande was smart enough to float a googly and dismissed Saha (22) through LBW in the seventh over.

A few overs later, Markande had Dhawan (45) caught in the deep square leg. Soon, Manish Pandey and Shakib Al Hasan fell victim to the spinner as well.

Although Markande finished with figures of 4/23 in four overs, Deepak Hooda (32*) was sensible enough to secure a one-wicket victory for SRH.

#2 Lasith Malinga - 4/23

In Match 23 of the IPL 2015, MI again batted first at their home ground. Lendl Simmons led the charge by scoring 51 off 42 balls, to finish on 157/8. Mumbai needed an incredible effort from their bowlers to secure a victory.

Shikhar Dhawan provided a terrific start to SRH finding boundaries at his will. As David Warner (9) was looking to increase the run rate, Lasith Malinga got him caught at third-man fielder, Mitchell McClenaghan. The MI bowlers then put SRH under pressure with consistent wickets.

With 31 needed off 12 balls, Malinga delivered a slower ball to outsmart Hanuma Vihari (16). Two balls later, the Sri Lankan pacer bowled Praveen Kumar with a pacey delivery.

In the same over, Dale Steyn couldn't judge Malinga's slower delivery and was caught by Kieron Pollard. With Malinga taking 4/23 and McClenaghan finishing with 3/20, MI won the game by 20 runs.

#1 Alzarri Joseph - 6/12

West Indies pacer, Alzarri Joseph had a magical start to his IPL career when he bamboozled the SRH batters on April 6, 2019, in Hyderabad. Batting first, Kieron Pollard (46*) was the top-scorer for MI, as they posted only 136 in their 20 overs.

Jonny Bairstow (16) provided a good start to the SunRisers but was soon dismissed by Rahul Chahar in the fourth over. In the following over, Joseph picked a wicket on his first ball, securing a huge breakthrough in the form of David Warner.

Vijay Shankar (5) couldn't handle the pace and bounce of a lanky Caribbean pacer and just as Deepak Hooda (20) was starting to gain momentum for SRH, Joseph breached his defense in his second spell in the 16th over. Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Siddarth Kaul followed suit to become victims of Joseph.

In the end, Joseph finished with figures of 6/12 in 3.4 overs and helped MI win by 40 runs.