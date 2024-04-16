3 best knocks in KKR vs RR matches ft. Jos Buttler

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 31 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Gardens on Tuesday (April 16).

KKR have registered four victories in five games and are positioned second in the points table. In their recent game, the Knight Riders prevailed by eight wickets over Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, RR are the table-toppers with five victories in six appearances. The Royals got back to winning ways in their latest outing against Punjab Kings, as they secured a three-wicket victory.

As per head-to-head contests, KKR have a slight edge with 14 victories in 27 encounters.

Both teams have fared well in the competition and it is expected to be a close contest. On that note, let's check out the top three knocks in KKR-RR history.

#3 Dinesh Karthik - 97* off 50, 2019

In Match 43 of IPL 2019, Dinesh Karthik led the Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR were off to a bad start, as they were stuttering at 42/3 in the ninth over.

However, Karthik unleashed his ball-striking abilities to drive the Knight Riders at an expensive rate. Although, he could not get support from the other end, the KKR skipper went on to remain unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls, with seven fours and nine sixes. His efforts helped KKR post a strong total of 175 on the board.

In response, Riyan Parag (47) top-scored for RR, as they chased down the score in the last over.

#2 Jos Buttler - 103 off 61, 2022

The match-up between the two teams in the 2022 season at Brabourne Stadium was a cliffhanger. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (24) were terrific with their positive intent to put together a 97-run stand in less than 10 overs.

Thereafter, Buttler formed a partnership with Sanju Samson (38) and Shimron Hetmyer (26) to pave the way for RR to post a staggering 217 on the board. The Englishman mustered 103 off 61, with nine fours and five maximums.

Thereafter, Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) produced a magnificent knock, but RR sealed the game by seven runs. Yuzvendra Chahal picked a hat-trick and finished with figures of 5/40.

#1 Shane Watson - 104* off 59, 2015

Another close contest happened in the 2015 season between KKR and RR at Brabourne Stadium. Batting first, RR were off to a flyer with Shane Watson and Ajinkya Rahane (37), as they stitched together a 80-run partnership in seven overs.

Although, other batters could not contribute enough, Shane Watson was sensational to steer the Royals in the direction. He slammed 104* off 59 with nine fours and five sixes, as RR compiled a total of 199.

Thereafter, Chris Morris (4/23) was the wrecker-in-chief for the Royals, as KKR lost the game by nine runs.

