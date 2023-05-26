3 best knocks by MI players in Qualifier 2 of IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

The two sides come into the contest on opposite ends of the spectrum, with MI hammering the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 81 runs in the Eliminator, while GT was handed a 15-run defeat by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai.

GT was at the top of the points table for most of the season. Meanwhile, MI had to battle their way back after a slow start to qualify for the playoffs with a victory in their last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The encounter is also expected to be extra spicy thanks to GT skipper Hardik Pandya taking on his former team in a win-or-go-home contest. The two teams faced off twice in the league stages and split their meetings, with the home side winning both times.

MI is the most successful IPL franchise, with five titles in 15 years and will be looking to qualify for the final for the seventh time in franchise history.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs in nine seasons before the ongoing season, the side has played in Qualifier 2 on just three occasions. They have won twice and lost once in Qualifier 2 matches, with victories against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2013 and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017.

Their only defeat came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2011, the first time the Qualifier-Eliminator playoff system was instituted.

Mi has boasted several great batters who have produced incredible knocks over the years, with quite a few coming during the playoffs. We look at the three best knocks by MI players in Qualifier 2 of the IPL.

#1 Krunal Pandya vs KKR, 2017

Mumbai Indians were two-time IPL champions coming into the 2017 season and validated their champions' mettle by finishing atop the points table with 20 points in 14 games. However, they were defeated by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Qualifier 1 by 20 runs in Mumbai.

Having to win a high-pressure game against KKR in Qualifier 2, MI put in a spirited bowling performance on a difficult batting wicket in Bangalore. They bundled out KKR for a paltry total of 107 in 18.5 overs and looked to be the heavy favorites to advance to the final.

MI stuttered early in the run-chase, being reduced to 34-3 inside the powerplay against a pumped-up KKR bowling lineup.

Just when it appeared the contest would go down to the wire, all-rounder Krunal Pandya played a sensational counter-attacking knock, scoring 45 off 30 deliveries to ease the pressure and ensure victory by six wickets in the 15th over.

Pandya followed up his superb knock in Qualifier 2 with a player-of-the-match performance n the final, scoring 47 runs against RPS, as MI won a low-scoring thriller by one run for their third IPL title in five years.

Having been with the franchise from 2016 to 2021, Krunal Pandya was instrumental in three of MI's five IPL titles in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

#2 Dwayne Smith vs RR, 2013

2013 was the turning point in Mumbai Indians' fortunes in the IPL as the side broke through and won their first of five titles. After missing the playoffs in 2008 and 2009, the franchise qualified for the playoffs over the next three years but could not take the next step of winning the silverware.

In 2013, MI finished second in the points table with 22 points in 16 games but lost to their arch-rivals CSK in Qualifier 1 by 48 runs. During a must-win game against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Eden Gardens, MI restricted RR to 165-6 in their 20 overs.

In response, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Smith took the attack to the RR bowlers, scoring a match-winning 62 off 44 deliveries, with six 4s and two 6s, as he put on an opening partnership of 70 with Aditya Tare.

Despite a mini-collapse in the second half of the innings, MI romped home by four wickets with a ball to spare. The win helped MI qualify for the final, and they defeated CSK by 23 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar vs RCB, 2011

Mumbai Indians took on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of the 2011 IPL after defeating KKR in the Eliminator by four wickets.

Following the disappointment of a year ago when they finished Runner-up to the Chennai Super Kings, skipper Sachin Tendulkar had his eyes on the ultimate prize. Having won the Orange Cap in 2010 with 618 runs, Sachin had another impressive season, scoring 553 runs in 16 games.

Winning the toss and fielding first on a dry pitch in Chennai, the MI bowlers were treated to a pasting by destructive opener Chris Gayle. His innings propelled RCB to an above-par total of 185-4 in 20 overs.

In response, the Little Master began superbly, reaching 40 off only 23 balls, with seven boundaries. However, his dismissal against the run of play catapulted a disastrous collapse as MI slipped from 68-2 to 99-7, effectively ending their hopes of victory.

MI lost the game by 43 runs and were eliminated from the playoffs, leaving their title hopes in tatters again. Despite the result, Sachin's innings had some of his vintage strokeplay, with the match being reminiscent of his early days when he carried the team's batting on his shoulder.

