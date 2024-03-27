3 best knocks in MI vs SRH matches ft. David Warner 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

MI are coming into this game after losing by six runs against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday. After the Titans posted 168 on the board, the Mumbai line-up failed to capitalize on the good start and crumbled under pressure.

It has been a close contest between both teams in IPL history, with MI winning 12 games and SRH clinching victories in nine of 21 encounters.

On that note, let's check out the top three knocks in MI vs SRH matches in IPL history:

#3 David Warner - 90* off 59

2016 was certainly the highlight season of David Warner's career, as he slammed 848 runs and helped SunRisers Hyderabad lift the title as well. The southpaw set the team's tone when he met Mumbai Indians on April 18 at Hyderabad. Batting first, SRH's Barinder Sran took three wickets to restrict MI to 142.

In the second half, the home side lost key player Shikhar Dhawan (2) early. Nevertheless, Warner was sublime with his shot selection and timing, as he steered the team in a comfortable fashion along with Moises Henriques (20).

Deepak Hooda (17*) and Eoin Morgan (11) were the other contributors, as Warner went on to remain unbeaten on 90* off 59 and take the side home with 15 balls left.

#2 David Warner - 85* off 58

Match 56 of the IPL 2020 at Sharjah witnessed the complete dominance of Hyderabad over Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side batted first and compiled a total of 149/8 on the board.

In response, SRH's opening pair of David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha were relentless with their positive approach at a small ground. Warner was the aggressor in this partnership while Saha did well with odd boundaries as well.

Warner (85* off 58) and Saha (58* off 45) remained unbeaten, as SRH chased down the score in 17.1 overs and won by 10 wickets.

#1 Cameron Green - 100* off 47

In Match 69 of the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians met SunRisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The SunRisers were invited to bat first by the home team.

The opening pair of SRH, Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, were sensational in securing boundaries at will. In a matter of 11 overs, the visitors crossed the three-figure mark. They continued their terrific strokeplay before Akash Madhwal broke a 140-run stand by dismissing Sharma (69 off 47).

Agarwal (83 off 49) soon perished, courtesy of Madhwal in the 17th over. SRH couldn't get the push required in the last three overs and finished on 200/5.

Thereafter, Bhuvneshwar Kumar secured a breakthrough in the form of Ishan Kishan (14). However, a storm by the name of Cameron Green arrived at the crease.

Green, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, kept the team's tempo high with their immaculate ball-striking. They stitched a 128-run partnership off 62 balls before Rohit was dismissed by Mayank Dagar.

However, Green kept the team's momentum going to hit his maiden IPL hundred off 47 balls. He remained unbeaten along with Suryakumar Yadav (25*) to chase down the score in 18 overs.