3 best moments in MI-KKR matches in IPL ft. Pat Cummins’ record half-century

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been part of some thrilling affairs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). From some epic chases to some brilliant defenses, the two sides have put forth memorable performances while squaring off against each other.

The two teams are set to face off in the 51st match of the ongoing IPL 2024 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI and KKR last faced each other in 2023 at the same venue, where Venkatesh Iyer’s record century went in vain as MI chased down the target with ease.

As the Mumbai-based outfit and the Shreyas Iyer-led side gear up for yet another exciting contest, here’s a look at three top moments from their encounters over the years.

#3 Rohit Sharma goes berserk to hand MI a dominant win

It was the 58th match of IPL 2012 when Rohit Sharma, in his second year for the now five-time champions MI, notched up his maiden ton at the tournament, thereby handing his side a pretty dominant win over KKR.

After being put to bat first, Shakib Al Hasan handed MI an early setback by dismissing opening batter Sachin Tendulkar. But Mumbai’s top order batters, Herschelle Gibbs and Rohit Sharma made sure that they sailed through the innings.

They shared an unbeaten 167-run partnership for the second wicket to help their side finish at 182/1. While Gibbs looked slow, finishing with a 58-ball 66*, Sharma took the onus of bolstering their scoreboard and finished with 109* off 60 deliveries.

After the batters set up the foundation in the first innings, the bowlers made sure they did not leave any loose ends and held KKR to 155/4 in 20 overs.

#2 Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard join hands to wreak havoc

This was the game when the current MI captain Hardik Pandya announced himself as a batter at the IPL. After troublesome outings in the previous games, Pandya put his best foot forward and hit a magnificent 31-ball 61* in the 51st match of IPL 2015.

Pandya and Kieron Pollard’s 92* run partnership for the fifth wicket helped MI get to 171/4 in their allotted 20 overs. MI had been struggling at 79/4 in the 12th over when Rohit Sharma’s wicket led to Pandya’s entrance on the field.

From there, Pandya showcased his batting prowess, took KKR bowlers to the cleaners, and hit eight fours and two maximums to get his maiden IPL half-century. After contributing decently with the bat, Pollard took charge with the ball in the second innings.

Tasked to defend 12 off the final six balls, Pollard got the wicket of Yusuf Pathan on the first delivery of the last over. After being hit for a four on the second delivery, Pollard gave away just three runs, with the final three deliveries seeing no runs coming off it. As a result, MI clinched a thrilling five-run win over KKR.

#1 Pat Cummins takes KKR over the line, hitting the then-joint-fastest half-century

Pat Cummins wowed the viewers when MI and KKR locked horns in the 14th match of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. While it looked like the game had MI written all over it, at one point during KKR’s chase, Cummins’ record-shattering fifty made sure that his side got over the line.

Chasing the 162-run target, KKR were reduced to 101/5 at the beginning of the 14th over as, with Andre Russell’s wicket, uncertainty loomed over the Men in Purple. MI bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals, but the then-Rohit Sharma-led side got a taste of their own medicine when Cummins walked out to bat.

The Australian cricketer was the surprise element in the exciting affair as he went bonkers to show off his skills as a batter. With 61 needed off 41 deliveries, Cummins smashed the then-joint-fastest half-century of IPL, getting to the 50-run mark on the 14th ball.

After hitting Tymal Mills and Jasprit Bumrah for the biggies, Cummins then made the most of the 16th over against Daniel Sams. Hitting the pacer for three sixes and two fours, Cummins got to his fifty on the over’s fifth delivery, courtesy of a no-ball from the former.

Pat Cummins sent the ball over the fence for a maximum to finish with 56* off just 15 deliveries as KKR scripted a magnificent victory. From needing 35 runs from 30 deliveries at a point in time, Cummins finished off the chase with four overs to spare.

This games remains one of the most iconic MI-KKR clashes in the tournament’s history.

