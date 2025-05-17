3 big concerns for KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption ft. Venkatesh Iyer's form and fitness

In the first match since the suspension of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The encounter will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17.

Ad

The Knight Riders' playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread following their disappointing defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Meanwhile, their overseas contingent has gotten weaker since the break, with Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell not returning for the last two league matches.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are three major concerns for KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 restart.

#3 Without Moeen, KKR might struggle to field a third spinner

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Moeen isn't slated to return to the KKR camp for the rest of IPL 2025. The Englishman wasn't expected to have an integral role to play for the three-time champions this year, but spin-friendly tracks have enabled the team to field him ahead of the overseas fast bowlers.

Ad

Moeen has delivered too, having scalped plenty of left-hander wickets while supporting Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine well. Without him, it's hard to see how the Knight Riders will give themselves a third spin option. Anukul Roy is an option against oppositions like RCB, but he isn't the most reliable bowler in the world and might not be able to bowl his four-over quota regularly.

#2 The KKR openers' form has been patchy

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Sunil Narine has had a decent campaign, but he hasn't lived up to the standards he set last year. Meanwhile, at the other end, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz haven't been able to play innings of substance on a regular basis.

Ad

Gurbaz's form, in particular, is a huge concern for the Knight Riders. The Afghan keeper-batter has gotten a couple of quick starts, but converting them has been a big struggle. His shot selection in the first half of the powerplay has left a lot to be desired as well.

With options like Luvnith Sisodia waiting in the wings, KKR have some tough decisions to make. And with playoff qualification on the line, now is among the worst times to be in this situation.

Ad

#1 Big-ticket signing Venkatesh Iyer hasn't lived up to his billing

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Venkatesh Iyer, who missed the last game with a niggle, is reportedly set to return to the KKR side for the RCB clash. Against a team that was desperate to secure his services at the IPL 2025 auction, the southpaw will be intent on returning to his best form.

However, Venkatesh is unlikely to be back to full fitness. His lack of runs has been concerning as well, and Kolkata have a big hole in their middle order and an even bigger hole in their purse. They need him to deliver in the last two league games, but the signs don't look promising.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More