3 Biggest Surprises Of IPL 2020 Auction

Gautam Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Dec 2019, 01:34 IST SHARE

The IPL Auction's biggest surprises

The IPL auction 2020 auction is done and dusted as all the eight teams completed their respective squads for the upcoming season. As many as 332 players went under the hammer in Kolkata for the 73 spots up for grabs. There were some expected moves in the auction but there were also some surprises.

The teams had come into the auction with their respective strategies but there were many signings which left almost everybody stunned. In fact, we have seen in the past as well that some moves leave everyone perplexed in the auction and the IPL 2020 auction was not a different story.

A few players who were expected to get high bids didn't get them whereas some who were not expected to attract huge responses, were signed for a whopping price.

On that note, we take a look at the three biggest surprises of IPL 2020 auction.

#3. Pravin Tambe getting a deal despite being 48 years old.

Pravin Tambe.

It is said that the IPL is for the young players who are coming through the ranks. Not many expected the 48-year old Pravin Tambe to get many buyers when he put his hat in the ring for the IPL 2020 auction because of his age. However, Tambe surprisingly was brought by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of INR 20 lakhs. Ergo, Pravin Tambe became the oldest ever player to get a bid in the IPL auction.

The leg-spinner last played in the IPL in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41 years. They say never say never and Tambe is a perfect example of the same. Subsequently, it would be interesting to note if the veteran leggie will get any chances in KKR.

1 / 3 NEXT