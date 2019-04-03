×
IPL 2019: 3 bold decisions that could help RCB stand a chance of reaching the playoffs

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Feature
3.31K   //    03 Apr 2019, 12:55 IST

The RCB team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
The RCB team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have started the IPL 2019 campaign with dispiriting losses and dismaying failures in all the departments, for what seems like the umpteenth time. RCB have played four matches so far, and tasted defeat in all of them, to find themselves at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Barring the hard-fought match against Mumbai Indians, RCB have not looked like snatching the match from the pouch of the opposition in any of the other three clashes.

The IPL opener, featuring defending-champions CSK and RCB, saw RCB struggle with their so-called "improved" batting line-up, as they were bundled out for just 70 runs. In their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB let down their fans as their bowlers conceded over 230 runs in the first innings of the game and then their batsmen departed one by one, ending with just 113 runs on the board.

The equations are not simple for the Bangalore-based franchise now. In order to reach the playoffs, RCB need to secure wins in most matches they'll play from here on.

As much as it's the fault of the players' inability to perform at their best, there's also a huge role of the team management in causing these unsavory defeats. With that in mind, here are some bold decisions the RCB management could make to give the team a small chance of qualifying for the playoffs:

#3 Get rid of Shimron Hetmyer and Moeen Ali

Shimron Hetmyer (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Shimron Hetmyer (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

While Moeen Ali hasn't done extremely bad in the departments that come under his responsibility, he has not been that threatening to the opposition either. It seems as if captain Kohli hasn't looked at Moeen as an genuine all-rounder; he's being looked at only as a batsman who can bowl a bit.

On the other hand, the Windies brute Shimron Hetmyer has not looked threatening at all this IPL. He has not managed a single double-digit score in the four matches he has played.

Getting rid of Hetmyer and Ali would decrease the count of overseas players and allow the franchise to rope in better overseas options, based on pitch and weather conditions. Plus, CSK has already shown that IPL matches can be won without playing all four overseas players too.

