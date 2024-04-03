3 bowlers with most 150kph+ balls in IPL history ft. Mayank Yadav 

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which is one of the finest franchise leagues in the world, earns its fame owing to the quality of the players plying their trade here.

One has repeatedly seen records created and then broken in this league, which makes it such a favorite with the fans, who wait all year for it to commence in the summer.

The IPL, among other things, has seen a lot of fast bowlers showcasing their wares here, with some going as far as to breach the 150kmph mark repeatedly in the competition's 17-year history.

In this listicle, we bring to you three bowlers who have the most number of 150kph+ balls in the history of the tournament:

#1 Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have unearthed a special talent in Mayank Yadav this season.

Although he did not play a part for them initially, he was drafted into the playing XI for the game against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Coming in the middle overs, Yadav surprised Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow - who were at the crease - with his raw pace.

To go with his speed, Yadav caught both these batters napping on more than a few occasions when he hit the back of a length.

Bairstow eventually holed out in the deep after mistiming a pull and new batter Prabhsimran Singh too fell prey to playing a false shot. India's T20 wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma was another of his wickets.

On Tuesday, April 2, against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Yadav impressed all and sundry with his ability to crank up the pace and hit 150 + repeatedly.

Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green - all top-class batters in their own right - came under fire from Yadav in this game.

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik, who plies his trade for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, also comes on this list for his ability to hit the 150-plus mark repeatedly with the ball in hand.

Malik is extremely quick and finds himself having bowled at least three deliveries over 154kmph.

His highest so far is 157, which is impressive all by itself, as are his second and third-fastest deliveries of 155.7 and 154.8kmph, respectively.

Malik, however, is infamous for his poor lengths, due to which he gets tucked into more often than not when he comes on to bowl for the Eagles.

India's national selectors, however, took note of his raw pace and handed him debuts in the T20I and ODI formats in 2022.

He has played in eight T20Is and ten ODIs for India so far and will hope to feature in more.

Kagiso Rabada

South African speed merchant Kagiso Rabada finds himself on this list for having consistently bowled over the 150kmph mark in the IPL.

Rabada used to turn up for the Delhi Capitals in the past but has now been signed by the Punjab Kings.

He has hit the 154kmph mark once, which is his highest so far, although he has followed that up with deliveries worth 153.9kmph, 153.5kmph, and 153.45kmph to earn his stripes on this list.

Rabada, however, is not just an express fast bowler. He can get the ball to swing around and seam it after pitching as well.

He can be trusted to get wickets with the new ball and then come back to wreak havoc in the death overs too.

The 28-year-old has been rewarded for his consistency with 62 Test caps by the Proteas so far and looks all set to become a legend of the game. Rabada has picked up four wickets in this season of the IPL so far.