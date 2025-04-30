3 bowlers who have taken 2 or more IPL hat-tricks ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

A bowler taking a hat-trick in the IPL is rare. While the T20 format is considered to be a batter's game with bowlers often facing the heat, there have been occasions where bowlers have dominated batters.

Most recently, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed a hat-trick in the ongoing IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, April 30.

The last hat-trick was in the 2023 season. However, there have been some bowlers who have achieved the feat in the league multiple times, etching their names in the history book.

On that note, here are three bowlers who have picked up at least two hat-tricks in the IPL.

Three bowlers who have taken two or more IPL hat-tricks

#3 Yuvraj Singh

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh picked up a hat-trick in the IPL twice while playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Both his hat-tricks came during the 2009 season.

His first hat-trick came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Durban. Yuvraj picked up the big wickets of Jacques Kallis, Robin Uthappa and Mark Boucher, returning with figures of 3-22 in four overs.

His second hat-trick came in the same season against the Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg. He accounted for the scalps of Herschelle Gibbs, Andrew Symonds and Venugopal Rao, picking up 3-13 in four overs.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the third player in IPL history to take multiple hat-tricks. His first came in the 2022 season when he was with the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium.

He picked up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins. Chahal had figures of 5-40 in the match. His second hat-trick came in an IPL 2025 match against CSK, while playing for Punjab.

He picked up the wickets of Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad to complete his second hat-trick, returning with figures of 4-32 from three overs.

#1 Amit Mishra

IPL Eliminator - Delhi v Sunrisers - Source: Getty

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history. He has three hat-tricks in the league, with all three coming for as many different teams.

His first hat-trick came with the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) against the Deccan Chargers in the 2008 season. Mishra accounted for the wickets of Ravi Teja, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha. Overall, he picked up a fifer and ended with figures of 5-17 in four overs.

Amit Mishra's second hat-trick came in the 2011 season, this time for the Deccan Chargers, against whom he had picked up his first hat-trick. Against the Punjab Kings, he picked up the wickets of Ryan McLaren, Mandeep Singh and Ryan Harris to complete his hat-trick.

The 2013 season saw Mishra pick up his third IPL hat-trick. He was representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Pune Warriors. The leg-spinner dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Sharma and Ashok Dinda to complete the feat.

