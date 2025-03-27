3 changes LSG can consider for IPL 2025 clash vs SRH ft. Avesh Khan

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 7 of IPL 2025 on Thursday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It was a contrasting start of the campaign for the two teams, as SRH secured a convincing win, while LSG faced a defeat.

SRH were sensational to post a mammoth total of 286 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), with Ishan Kishan (106) and Travis Head (67) as the top-scorers. Then, Harshal Patel and Simarjeet Singh did well to secure two wickets each to help the side win by 44 runs.

Meanwhile, LSG were powered to a 209-run total against Delhi Capitals, courtesy of superlative knocks from Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72). However, Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) pulled off a heist for the Capitals in the last over. Manimaran Siddharth and Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets each for the Lucknow-based side.

A loss certainly provides lessons to the side on areas of improvement, while a different opposition can alter the team's plans/combinations as well. On that note, let's take a look at three changes LSG can make in their clash against SRH.

#1 Avesh Khan for Prince Yadav

Veteran pacer Avesh Khan has been cleared by the BCCI medical staff to participate in the cash-rich league. He has seemingly recovered from a knee injury and has joined the LSG camp ahead of their clash against SRH.

Avesh looked in fine rhythm in the domestic circuit, as he scalped 11 wickets in six appearances of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He had an impressive last season for Rajasthan Royals, picking up 19 wickets in 16 innings.

The reason Avesh Khan can be included immediately in the squad is due to Prince Yadav's performance in the last game. Yadav conceded 47 runs off his four overs, with 36 of them coming in the death. He didn't offer any variations and his fuller balls were smashed all over the park.

With his ability to deliver yorkers and short balls with optimum pace, Avesh can help the side in defending the scores and might find a place in the XI.

#2 Rajvardhan Hangargekar for Manimaran Siddharth

In the last two editions, the pacers have taken more than 60% wickets in Hyderabad. The last game between SRH and RR saw the spinners picking up only three of the 12 wickets. The stats may trigger a change in LSG's mindset before they lock horns with SRH.

In their last fixture, LSG played with four spin options - Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, and Shahbaz Ahmed. They are not expected to be spin-heavy this time, and the left-handers like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head could prove to be dangerous against left-arm spinners like Siddharth and Ahmed.

With Ahmed being a designated all-rounder, Siddharth might be left out of the XI in this game, despite him picking up two wickets in the last game. Instead, a pacer like Rajvardhan Hangargekar could be included in the side. With a tall frame and a good pace, Hangargekar will not be easy to handle for the home side.

#3 Akash Singh for Prince Yadav

Although left-arm spin can't be used against the SRH trio of left-handers, it can't be said about their proficiency against left-arm pacers. In particular, Mitchell Starc went through the gates of Head (Qualifier 1) and Abhishek Sharma (final) last season as the ball moving away certainly disturbs the momentum of high-flying batters.

The left-arm pace of Akash Singh can be brought in the powerplay, thus creating a chance to dismiss Head/Sharma, and evading a good start for SRH.

Although Akash has picked up only 16 wickets in 20 T20s, he could prove to be a fine performer due to his accurate line-lengths, which could invite the opposition batters to play a rash shot against him.

